YOUNGSVILLE — The Saegertown girls basketball team defeated Youngsville 45-16 in its first Region 2 game of the season. With the win, the Panthers have improved their record to 5-2.
The Panthers led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and never relinquished their lead.
Three Panthers ended the night in double figures. Lindsey Greco led the effort with 16 points. Maggie Triola and Layilah Drakes added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Saegertown will be back in action on Thursday at Sharon for a non-region game at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (45)
Greco 6 1-2 16, Triola 6 1-2 13, Drakes 4 2-2 10, Amory 1 0-0 2, Weaver 0 2-4 2, Wright 1 0-2 2.
Totals 19 6-12 45.
Youngsville (16)
Cressley 4 0-0 9, Peterson 1 1-2 3, Robinault 1 0-2 2, Darling 1 0-0 2, Walton 0 0-2 0, VanGuilder 0 0-2 0, Helman 0 0-1 0.
Totals 7 1-9 16.
Saegertown;18;6;7;14;—;45
Youngsville;4;1;6;5;—;16
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco; Youngsville — Cressley.
Records: Saegertown 5-2, 1-0 Region 2; Youngsville 1-4, 0-1 Region 2.
Cards cruise past Orioles
FRANKLIN — The Cochranton girls basketball team trounced Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove on Monday. The Cardinals are now 2-5 overall with a 1-1 record in region play.
The Cardinals led 16-0 after the first quarter and only allowed the Orioles to score four points in the second quarter.
Abby Knapka led the Cardinals with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Pfeiffer and Claire McCartney contributed eight and six points, respectively.
The Cardinals will have a week off before hosting Girard on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. for a non-region matchup.
Rocky Grove (6)
Montgomery 1 1-2 3, Rice 0 2-2 2, Copley 0 1-3 1, Reyburn 0 0-2 0, Whitmer 0 0-1 0.
Totals 1 4-10 6.
Cochranton (49)
Knapka 7 0-0 14, B. Pfeiffer 3 0-0 8, McCartney 2 2-4 6, Hansen 2 0-0 4, Rodax 2 0-0 4, Gallo 1 1-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 3, Burnette 1 0-0 3, E. Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2, Lyons 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 3-6 49.
Rocky Grove;0;4;1;1;—;6
Cochranton;16;10;13;10;—;49
3-point goals: Cochranton — B. Pfeiffer 2, Williams, Burnette.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-6, 0-1 Region 2; Cochranton 2-5, 1-1 Region 2.
Bulldogs break losing streak
The Meadville boys basketball team defeated Region 7 opponent General McLane 70-51 at the House of Thrills on Monday. The win broke a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs. It was the Bulldogs' first win since Dec. 2 against Sharon.
Down 23-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs used a 23-5 advantage in the second quarter to go up 10 at halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored the Lancers 32-23 during the second half.
Jack Burchard led all scorers with 21 points on five 3-pointers. Khalon Simmons and Kellen Ball also ended the night in double figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Overall, the Bulldogs converted on nine 3-point attempts.
Meadville will go on the road today to take on non-region opponent Hickory at 7 p.m.
General McLane (51)
Anderson 6 0-0 14, J. Zicty 3 3-5 9, Martin 2 2-2 8, I. Zicty 3 0-0 6, Rhodes 1 0-0 3, Robson 1 1-1 3, Banks 1 0-0 2, Laskey 0 0-1 0.
Totals 19 8-12 51.
Meadville (70)
Burchard 8 0-0 21, Simmons 7 0-1 16, Ball 6 1-2 14, Sorensen 4 0-1 8, Luteran 3 0-0 7, Pope 2 0-0 4.
Totals 30 1-4 70.
General McLane;23;5;11;12;—;51
Meadville 15;23;16;16;—;70
3-point goals: General McLane — Martin 2, Anderson 2, Rhodes; Meadville — Burchard 5, Simmons 2, Luteran, Ball.
Records: General McLane 2-2, 0-1 Region 7; Meadville 2-4, 1-0 Region 7.
Bulldogs take care of Butler
VALENCIA — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team defeated PIHL opponent Butler 7-2 on Monday at Frozen Pond Arena. The win extends the Bulldogs' winning streak to three games and gives them a 2-8-1 record in conference play. The Bulldogs are 5-18-1 overall.
Rocco Tartaglione and Matt Kaste each scored twice. Robert Mahoney, Trevor Kessler and Zack Schepner each contributed one goal. Tartaglione also recorded four assists for a total of six points. Mahoney was second in assists with three on the night.
At goal, Sam Coppola stopped 33 of 35 shots.
Meadville will take a holiday break before hosting PIHL opponent Bishop McCort at George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Jan. 2 at 7:45 p.m.
