SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown pulled off a 25-7, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Cochranton on Monday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
Jaden Wilkins led the Panthers, the No. 3 seed in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs, with 14 kills. Max Fuller added 13 kills and 16 digs. Jake Reisinger tallied 15 digs. Logan Ingram tallied 35 assists and Conrad Williams put up five blocks.
Tyler George had eight kills for the Cardinals. Landon Homa had six kills and Greyson Jackson finished with 20 assists.
Saegertown is scheduled to host No. 6 seed Rocky Grove in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The second-seeded Cardinals have a bye in the quarterfinal round due to an opt out by Conneaut.
Spa best Orioles
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs wrapped up region play above .500 with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-12 sweep over Rocky Grove in Region 1 volleyball action.
Jacob Dies had nine points and 13 assists for the Devils, who finished region action action at 5-4. Trent Wheeler had nine service points and Jayden Shinsky had eight kills.
The Blue Devils open the D-10 playoffs on Thursday, playing host to Erie First.
Girls lacrosse
Tigers nab Eagles
LINESVILLE — Fairview scored with 3:22 left in the contest to beat Conneaut 9-8 in girls lacrosse action on Monday.
Conneaut tied the game at 8 on Rylee Jones’ sixth goal of the night with 8:36 left in the contest.
Sydney Phillips and Natalie Humes had a goal each for the Eagles (5-6, 3-5 Region 1).
Baseball
Hornets sting ’Dogs
HERMITAGE — Hickory scored four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 5-1 win over Meadville on Monday in Region 2 baseball action.
The Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Meadville answered in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Brighton Anderson to tie the game at 1-1. But Hickory answered Meadville’s effort with four runs in the bottom portion of the frame led by Jonathan Leedham’s two-run homer.
SR tops CASH
SLIPPERY ROCK — Conneaut rallied with two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth. The effort fell just short as Slippery Rock held on for a 5-4 win in Region 2 baseball action on Monday.
Ryan Richardson had two hits to lead the Eagles.
Softball
Tigers topple Ike
GUYS MILLS — McKenna Crawford, Madison Crawford and Izzy Eimer had two hits each to lead Maplewood to a 9-2 win over Eisenhower in Region 2 softball action on Monday.
Eimer had a double. McKenna Crawford and Trista Robinson drove in two runs each in the win.
Devils roll Eagles
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs scored 15 runs in the second inning in an 18-0 three-inning rout of Youngsville on Monday in Region 2 softball action.
Paige Verbanac, Kylee Miller and Chloe Schultz had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Schultz drove in three runs, while Verbanac and Miller drove across two runs each.
On the mound, Hailee Rodgers allowed just one hit over three innings in the win.
Panthers blank RG
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown earned a 10-0 shutout win over Rocky Grove on Monday in Region 2 softball action.
Kylie Stafford paced the Panthers with three hits, including a double. Maggie Triola also had two hits for Saegertown, while Abigail Kirdahy drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs.
Mikaila Obenrader struck out 14 and allowed just two hits on the mound.