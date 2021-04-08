COCHRANTON — The afternoon didn’t start too well on the mound for Cochranton’s Josh Merchbaker. But after giving up a leadoff home run, the senior buckled down and allowed just one hit the rest of the way to help lead Cochranton to a 9-1 win over Saegertown on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Saegertown’s Landon Caldwell sent the third pitch he saw from Merchbaker — all strikes — over the fence in right-center to give Saegertown a 1-0 lead. Merchbaker retired the next 11 batters he faced before Dylan Flinchbaugh singled with two outs in the fourth inning. Flinchbaugh was the last runner to reach base for the Panthers.
While Merchbaker was taking care of business on the mound, the Cardinals were also doing their job at the plate. They scored four runs in the second, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning.
Ethan Shoup led the way with a 2-for-2 line. He doubled, drove in one and scored three times. Jaiben Walker doubled and drove in a pair. Jacob Lyon also doubled. Merchbaker had a triple and two runs batted in.
Bulldogs drop region opener
OIL CITY — Dakota Cole singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch to lift Oil City to a 3-2 win over Meadville in eight innings in Region 2 baseball action on Wednesday.
Oil City scored twice in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Meadville tied it with a two-run sixth inning. Rocco Tartaglione led off the inning with a walk and scored on a double by Brighton Anderson. Anderson advanced on a groundout and scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 2-2.
Meadville did have a runner on third with two outs in the seventh and with one-out in the eighth, but couldn’t push either run across.
Carson McGowan led the Bulldogs with two hits. Jacob Smith went 7 2/3 innings for the Bulldogs and allowed three runs — one earned — on two hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts.
Spa rolls Bears
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jaden Grubbs and Bryce Kania combined on a two-hitter to lead Cambridge Springs to a 12-1 win over Union City on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Brock Cunningham had a huge afternoon at the plate for the Blue Devils. He hit a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in four. Jardina also had two hits.
Grubbs struck out six and allowed one hit in three innings of work for the win.
Kyle Myers had two hits for Union City.
Tigers rally to win
LAWRENCE PARK — Maplewood scored four runs in the fifth inning to rally to a 6-2 win over Iroquois in Region 3 baseball action on Wednesday.
Stuart Hochstetler had four hits for the Tigers. He also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Softball
Eagles blank Bulldogs
LINESVILLE — A two-run first inning provided all the offense Conneaut would need in a 10-0 win over Meadville on Tuesday in Region 5 softball action.
The Eagles added five runs in the third inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game.
Julianna Jacobs drove in half of Conneaut’s runs. She was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and five RBIs. Brooke Wise was 2-for-2 with a triple. Eliza Harrington also tripled. Jaidyn Jordan homered.
Erika Shrock and Wise combined on a one-hitter. Shrock struck out 11.
Madelyn Hilson had the lone hit for Meadville. Katie Say struck out eight.
College sports
Baseball
AC splits twinbill
Allegheny split a double header with Wooster on Wednesday in North Coast Athletic Conference baseball action.
The Gators won the opener 6-4 and dropped the nightcap 10-6.
Luke Chutko was 3-for-4 in the opener with two doubles and a triple. Conor Deasy earned his first win of the 2021 campaign. He struck out five batters and allowed four hits in five innings of work. Daniel Morgano got the save.
In the nightcap, Brett Heckert was 2-for-4. Dalton DuBois and Ben Kosbie drove in two runs each. DuBois homered.
Allegheny moved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the NCAC.
Softball
Gators fall to Oberlin
OBERLIN, Ohio — The Allegheny softball team dropped a doubleheader against Oberlin on Wednesday. Scores were 13-5 and 13-8.
Kaylin Tang and Isabelle Wakefield both went 2-for-3 at the plate in the opener. Wakefield had two RBIs. Tang, Hayley Behr and Hadley Horensky drove in a run each.
In Game 2, Paige Ziggas and Cameron Long drove in two runs each. Tang and Joplin Osgood were 2-for-4 days at the plate.
Behr belted her second home run of the season in the nightcap.