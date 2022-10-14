The Meadville girls volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-20, 25-15) over Grove City in a Region 5 matchup on Thursday at the House of Thrills. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improve to 9-3 overall with a 5-1 record in region play.
Emma Parks led the way with 26 kills and five aces. Elliott Schleicher orchestrated the offense with 31 assists. Schleicher also earned nine digs while Parks and Kendall Mealy contributed seven each.
Meadville will next play in the Maplewood Tournament on Saturday.
Maplewood continues to roll
ERIE — The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Erie First Christian Academy 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-11) in a Region 2 match on Thursday at Erie First Christian Academy.
Sadie Thomas led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills, 11 digs and six aces. Elizabeth Hunter totaled eight kills while Madison O’Hara had four kills and five aces.
Bailey Varndell dished 27 assists and added seven aces. McKenna Crawford tallied 17 digs.
Maplewood is 13-1 Overall and 11-1 in Region 2. Maplewood will play at Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Panthers sweep Oilers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls volleyball team swept Oil City 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-18) in a Region 3 match on Thursday.
Lindsey Greco ran the offense and totaled 25 assists for the Lady Panthers. Alyssa Arblaster had 12 kills while Hailee Gregor and Brywn McLaughlin added six and five, respectively.
Rylie Braymer led the defense with 12 digs while Camryn Trzeciak had eight. McLaughlin and Arblaster each had three aces.
Saegertown is 10-2 overall and 8-0 in Region 3. The Panthers will play at Sharpsville on Tuesday. The Blue Devils are also undefeated in the region and the winner will be the region champion.
Blue Devils demolish Braves
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team beat Iroquois 8-0 in a Region 3 game on Thursday.
Seniors Isobel Yasenchak and Makenzie Yanc each scored two goals in the first half to give Cambridge a 4-0 lead at the break. Yanc ended with three goals and one assist.
“The early goals allowed us to rest some starters and give valuable playing time to younger players,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “We’re in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 16 days and we need to save some strength for a final push with three important region matches between now and Wednesday next week.”
Maggie Braymer scored twice and Kaelynn Astor scored once in the second half. Cambridge out-shot Iroquois 25-1. Mallory Zook, Astor and Braymer each added one assist.
Cambridge Springs is 7-5-1 overall and 5-4 in region action. The Blue Devils will host Seneca on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lady Bulldogs beat Oil City
OIL CITY — The Meadville girls soccer team beat Oil City 9-2 on Thursday in a Region 6 game.
The Lady Bulldogs lead 4-0 at halftime and added five more in the second half.
Jessie Aitken and Leah Sample each scored twice for Meadville. Octavia Kosco, Adrian Baker and Cayley Porter each scored once. Oil City also had an own goal.
Meadville will play at General McLane on Saturday at 11 a.m.
