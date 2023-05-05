The Meadville track and field teams split with Corry in a home meet on Thursday.
The girls won 88.5-61.5 and are 4-0 this season. The boys lost 81.5-67.5 and are 2-2.
For the girls, freshman Megan Puleio was a four-time winner. She won the 400-meter dash in one minute and 3.02 seconds. Puleio also won the 1,600-meter run (5:33.13) and the 800-meter run (2:28.47).
Puleio was on the winning 800-meter relay with Camryn Guffey, Abby Knapka and Maria Megill-Herrera (10:16.69).
“We actually moved some people around because we have some kids out sick. We swept the 100 without our best sprinter,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “When kids miss it is hard, but they did well today.”
Senior Sydney Burchard won the 100-meter dash (13.15), was on the 400-meter relay team (53.09) with Tatum Gorney, Marley Rodax and Jessie Aitken and took second in javelin and the 200-meter dash. Aitken won the 200 (28.12).
Rodax won the 100-meter hurdles (17.25) and took second in the 300-meter hurdles. Gorney won the pole vault (8-feet and 6-inches).
“We knew Corry had some good throwers, but we scored some big points thanks to a good throw from Samiyah Chambers. We placed two in javelin too,” Lynn said. “I figured Corry would win jav, but our girls did good to get the second and third spots.
“Those points are huge when the meet will only come down to a few points.”
For the boys, Donate Burnett and Nic Williams both had big performances.
Burnett won the long jump (19-feet and 11.75-inches), the high jump (5-feet and 7-inches), the 200 (23.08) and was on the winning 400-meter relay (44.52) with Alex Kinder, Khalon Simmons and Williams.
“Dontae had a huge night. He won all his events,” Lynn said. “He is a first-year senior and a great all-around athlete.”
Williams won the 400 (53.06), the 100 (11.24) and was on the 1,600-meter relay that took second.
“Nic had a huge day. He is a very hard worker. He really wants states and is working to get there,” Lynn said. “You never worry if he will leave anything in the tank.”
The track and field team will be in action next on Saturday at the Oil City Invitational.
Lakers sweep Eagles
ERIE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team lost to Mercyhurst Prep 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-13) on Thursday.
Brevin Klink dished 20 assists for the Eagles. Nolan Rados tallied nine kills, six blocks, three digs and one ace. Spencer Foister and Dan Button each had five kills.
Conneaut is 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the region. The Eagles will host Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Maplewood loses in five sets
WATERFORD — The Maplewood boys volleyball team lost in five sets (25-10, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13) to Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday.
Dylan Dewey had 14 assists and 14 digs. Dorian Doubet had 25 digs while Derek Shaw added seven blocks. Caden Lazorishak had five kills while Logan Kier tallied 18 digs, six blocks and four kills.
Maplewood is 1-7 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at McDowell today.
Conneaut mercy-rules Erie
ERIE — The Conneaut softball team beat Erie 14-4 in a Region 5 game on Thursday.
Linda Shepard was 2-4 with a homer for the Eagles. Brooke Wise had two doubles and Eliza Harrington added one.
In the circle, Kylie Shrock struck out four batters in four innings.
Conneaut is 12-4 overall and 7-3 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to host Cochranton on Monday in a non-region game.
Eagles trounce Knights
FRANKLIN — Conneaut beat Franklin 11-0 in Region 2 baseball action on Thursday.
Gavin White homered for the Eagles. Ryan Herr, Alex Nottingham and Greg Klink each had a double.
On the mound, Dawson Thomas struck out nine in a complete-game shutout.
Conneaut is 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the region.
