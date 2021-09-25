WARREN — The Meadville Bulldogs dominated the Warren Dragons 41-0 in a pivotal Region 5 matchup on Friday.
Coming into the game, both teams were undefeated in region play. With the win, the Bulldogs move into sole possession of first place in Region 5.
Defensively, Meadville allowed 30 yards and intercepted the ball once.
On the offensive side, the three-headed attack consisting of Griffin Buzzell, Brady Walker and Khalon Simmons was in full force. The three combined for 392 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Walker scored from nine yards out in the first quarter to get the Dogs started.
In the second and third quarters, Simmons a one-yard and a nine-yard touchdown.
Entering the final quarter, Meadville was up 19-0. That’s when the Bulldogs started to pour it on.
Buzzell scored a two-yard touchdown, Simmons a 36-yarder and Walker a six-yarder.
When the game was all said and done, Simmons had three touchdowns with 105 yards. Buzzell had 163 yards and one touchdwon and Walker had two touchdowns with 124 yards.
With the win, Meadville moved to 3-2 overall. The Dogs play at Bender Field next Friday against rival Conneaut.
Maplewood loses on road
MERCER — The Maplewood Tigers dropped a non-region game against the Mercer Mustangs 21-7 on Friday.
After a scoreless first half, the Tigers got on the scoreboard first. Sophomore quarterback Dominick Kinney connected with Connor Palmiero for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
From then on, it was all Mustangs.
Mercer running back Logan Turton broke free for a 66-yard score on the ensuing possession to tie the game 7-7.
In the fourth quarter, Turton punched one in from one-yard out to give Mercer the lead. Nathan Haines scored late in the fourth on a 5-yard run to add to the lead.
Junior running back Ben Gilberto led Maplewood on the ground with 87 yards. In the air, Kinney passed for 57 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Maplewood is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 2. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Seneca next week in a region game.
Mercer is 2-2 and 1-2 in Region 1.
Cambridge Springs shut out
RUSSELL — Cambridge Springs was shut out by Eisenhower 14-0 in a Region 2 game on Friday.
The Blue Devils managed 101 total yards of offense in the game. Garrett Hodak rushed for 56 yards to led the Devils.
Defensively, Hodak had 12 tackles. Jackson Carico had seven tackles, two of which were for a loss and one sack.
Eisenhower is now 4-1 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Cambridge Springs dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Iroquois next Friday.
Girls volleyball
Tigers win marathon
WATERFORD — The Maplewood girls volleyball team beat Fort LeBoeuf in five sets (26-24), (25-16), (25-27), (19-25), (15-13) in a non-region match on Friday at Fort LeBoeuf High School.
Sadie Thomas led the team in kills with 28 and added 18 digs. McKenna Crawford led the Tigers with 36 digs and had five aces.
Bailey Varndell dished 44 assists and had 16 digs. Avery Brunot had 12 kills. Eve Beuchat and Madison O’Hara recorded 15 and 14 digs, respectively.
Maplewood moves to 4-2 overall. The Tigers host Saegertown on Monday.