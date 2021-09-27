TOWNVILLE — The Meadville girls soccer team beat Maplewood 3-1 in a non-region game on Saturday.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1 lead at halftime and held on for a 3-1 win.
Natalie Kurt scored Maplewood’s goal off an assist by Abby Zook.
For Meadville, Addie Phills scored twice. One was unassisted and one was assisted by Phoebe Templin. Jessie Aitken added one goal with an assist by Phillis.
“We loved how Phillis and Templin were looking to get our younger players involved in the attack and we also were extremely happy of the play of our senior defenders in the back in the second half,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “They kept the ball in the other end with wonderful long balls to play it safe. More importantly our midfield would keep possession of them. The midfield was able to transition the ball from one side to the other and find open shooting opportunities as well.”
Meadville moved to 2-6 overall. The Dogs look to defend Bender Field today versus Region 6 opponent McDowell.
Maplewood is 3-5-1 overall and travels to Eisenhower on Tuesday for a Region 3 game.
Blue Devils stay unbeaten
RUSSELL — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils kept its undefeated season alive with a 2-0 win against Region 3 opponent Eisenhower on Saturday.
The teams battled to a 0-0 draw at halftime.
“The game in the first half was mostly played in the middle of the field with each team unable to generate much offensive threat,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “The closest opportunity in the first half came when sophomore Nola Zook delivered a free kick from just inside the half field line to the far post where Yanc headed it just barely wide.”
In the second-half, Aly Reyes reached a ball behind the Knight back line from a long Makenzie Yanc throw-in. Reyes scored on the breakaway to give the Devils a lead.
Reyes scored again in the 62nd minute to give Cambridge a 2-0 lead.
In goal, Madison Yanc recorded her second-consecutive shutout.
Cambridge Springs moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region while Eisenhower is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Cambridge will face an undefeated Seneca on Tuesday with an opportunity to take control of the region.
Girls volleyball
Cards beat Devils 3-1
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals girls volleyball team beat Sharpsville in a non-region match 3-1 (29-27), (25-18), (17-25), (25-16) at The Bird Cage on Saturday.
Devyn Sokol led the team with 21 kills. Taytum Jackson recorded 11 digs and seven service points. Brooklyn Needler added seven kills.
Dana Jackson dished 28 assists and Chelsey Freyermuth added 12 digs.
Cochranton moves to 3-0 on the season.
Cross country
Dillaman leads Dogs at invite
SHARON — Sophomore Max Dillaman paced the Meadville Bulldogs at the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park in Sharon on Saturday.
Dillaman finished 27th (17:43). Charlie Minor placed 77th (18:45), Anthony Gionti finished 116th (19:42), Connor Zimmerman in 185th (21:15) and Caiden Riordan in 230th (25:30).
As a team, Meadville finished 24th out of 40.
Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick placed ninth overall with a time of 17 minutes and 11 seconds.
For the Meadville girls. Cammie Guffy (21:11) and Riley Fronce (21:17) placed 40th and 43rd, respectively.
Football
Litwin catches 3 touchdowns
GREENSBURG — Slippery Rock University’s football team defeated Seton Hill 41-17 on Saturday, in part to Henry Litwin’s three receiving touchdowns.
Litwin, a 2015 Conneaut Area High School graduate, caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Through four games, Litwin has 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns.
Kyle Sheets, a 2018 Conneaut Area High School graduate, registered three catches for 45 yards. Isaiah Manning, a 2017 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High, totaled three tackles.
Slippery Rock is currently ranked sixth in the nation in Division 2. The Rock plays Clarion at home on Saturday.