FARRELL — Hickory’s Jackson Pryts scored 32 points to lead the Hornets over Meadville 79-51 and win the Farrell Holiday Tournament Championship on Tuesday.
Meadville was outscored 25-14 in the first quarter and trailed 38-25 at halftime. Hickory exploded for 29 points in the third to put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
Junior guard Khalon Simmons led Meadville with 19 points. Freshman Kellen Ball scored 13 while fellow freshmen Lucas Luteran and Jack Burchard scored seven and six points, respectively.
Simmons was named to the all-tournament team. He also scored 34 points during Monday’s 69-51 win against Valley.
Meadville is 4-4 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday to defend the House of Thrills against Brookville.
Hickory (79)
Pryts 15 2-5 32, Enoch 5 2-2 16, Djakovich 3 2-2 11, Fazzone 2 1-2 7, Swanson 1 1-2 3, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Mele 1 0-0 2, Dye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 30 9-15 79.
Meadville (51)
Simmons 6 4-6 19, Ball 6 1-4 13, Luteran 2 2-5 7, Burchard 2 1-2 6, Burnett 2 0-0 4, Reichel 1 1-0 2.
Totals 19 8-19 51.
Hickory 25 13 29 12 — 79
Meadville 14 11 13 13 — 51
3-point goals: Hickory — Enoch 4, Djakovich 3; Meadville — Simmons 3, Burchard, Luteran.
Records: Hickory 4-1, 2-0 Region 4 ; Meadville 4-4, 0-0 Region 6.
Panthers beat Warriors 68-58
MERCER — Saegertown’s Jaden Wilkins and Brady Greco combined for 47 points in a 68-58 win against Moniteau in the championship of the Mercer Tournament on Tuesday.
Wilkins scored 24 points off of 11 field goals and two free throws to lead all scorers. Greco connected on five 3-pointers and added 23 for the Panthers.
Saegertown held a 40-13 lead at halftime and held off a big Moniteau rally to earn the win.
The Panthers are 5-2 overall on the season. The team will host Cambridge Springs on Tuesday to open the region schedule.
Saegertown (68)
Wilkins 11 2-4 24, Greco 7 4-4 23, Balog 3 1-2 10, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Yoder 2 0-0 5.
Totals 26 7-10 68.
Moniteau (58)
Jewart 7 0-0 21, Pry 8 1-1 20, Rupp 2 1-2 7, Kelly 1 2-4 4, Dessicino 1 2-2 4, Jackson 0 2-2 2, Thomas 2-4 2.
Totals 19 10-15 58.
Saegertown 24 16 9 19 — 68
Moniteau 4 9 23 22 — 58
3-point goals: Moniteau — Pry 3, Jewart 3, Rupp 2; Saegertown — Greco 5, Balog 3.
Records: Saegertown 5-2, 0-0 Region 2; Moniteau 1-4.
Lady Bulldogs drop close one 29-26
FARRELL — The Meadville girls basketball team lost in the consolation game of the Farrell Holiday Tournament to Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29-26 on Tuesday.
At halftime, the Bulldogs held a one-point lead, but the Falcons used a 7-6 advantage in the third quarter to tie the game heading into the final quarter. The Falcons used a 8-5 differential in the fourth quarter to take third place in the tournament.
Sydney Burchard led the Bulldogs with eight points. Marlaya McCoy added seven points while making the team’s only three-pointer of the game. Phoebe Templin scored six points.
As a team, the Bulldogs only made one free throw out of five attempts.
Meadville will begin Region 5 play against Hickory on Monday at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills.
AC Valley (29)
McVay 3 0-0 9, Blauser 3 1-2 7, Parks 3 1-2 7, Barlett 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 2-4 29.
Meadville (26)
Burchard 4 0-0 8, McCoy 2 0-1 7, Templin 3 0-0 6, Ashton 1 1-2 3, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Burnett 0 0-2 0.
Totals 11 1-5 26.
AC Valley 10 4 7 8 — 29
Meadville 11 4 6 5 — 26
3-point goals: Meadville — McCoy; AC Valley — McVay.
Records: Meadville 1-6, 0-0 Region 5.