ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls cross country teams both lost to Cathedral Prep in a dual meet on Tuesday, where McDowell and Erie High School also competed. The boys team lost 50-15 while the girls team fell 45-18.
Max Dillaman paced the boys team with a time of 16 minutes and 57 seconds, which placed him in fourth place. Charlie Minor finished in 12th place with a time of 18:21. Tate Walker finished in 19:10, good enough for 14th. Brett Lawrence placed 36th (24:58).
For the girls team, Megan Puleio earned a third place finish with a time of 20:38. Abby Stump earned 16th (24:30), Natalia Coppola finished 20th (25:51), Maddy Aitken won 24th (26:21) and Ivy Aitken was 29th (32:58).
Meadville will next participate in the Commodore Perry Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Lady Eagles crush Oil City 10-1
OIL CITY — The Conneaut girls soccer team dominated non-region opponent Oil City 10-1 on Wednesday. With the win, the Lady Eagles have now evened their record at 2-2.
Alayna Ott scored half of the goals for the Lady Eagles, finishing with five. Brianna Nader added a pair of goals while Hannah Brady, Mackenzie Wallace and Mazie Arnet each found the back of the net once.
Savannah Burns and Haylee Morini split time at the net. Morini earned two saves.
Conneaut will open its Region 5 schedule when it goes to Franklin on Monday at 4 p.m.
CCA sweeps CCSI
The Crawford Christian Academy girls volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-20, 25-13) over Crawford Christian School Initiative on Wednesday.
Abryanna Epps earned six aces and four kills. In total, Epps led the team with 25 service points. Natalie Held added five kills and six digs. Emma Walton led with seven assists.
The Lady Chargers also defeated Venango Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-15) on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.