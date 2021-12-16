Meadville earned its first win of the season 28-16 in a non-region matchup against Jamestown on Wednesday at the House of Thrills.
Phoebe Templin led all scorers with 22 points. She made two 3-pointers and cashed in on four of a six free throws.
Sydney Burchard and Reese Burnett each scored three points.
Meadville will travel to Mercer on Friday for another non-region game.
Greenville crushes Saegertown 63-42
GREENVILLE — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Greenville 63-42 on Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans went up 28-19 at halftime and continued to expand their lead during the second half.
Greenville was able to create separation due to play of Anna Harpst, who scored 20 points and connected on four threes. Josie Lewis and Grace Cano also scored in double figures for the Lady Trojans, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Averie Braymer led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Hailee Gregor and Lindsey Greco added nine and seven points, respectively.
As a team, Greenville made all 11 of their free throws, while Saegertown went 6 of 17 from the line.
Saegertown will attempt to get its first win of the season at home Saturday against Jamestown at 2:30 p.m.
Crawford Christian loses 46-26
The Crawford Christian Academy lost to ISA 46-26 on Tuesday.
ISA raced out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as their lead only ballooned from there.
Only three players from CCA scored in the game. Gracie Oakes led the way with 11 points while Abryanna Epps and Emma Walton added eight and seven points, respectively.
Crawford Christian will next go to Bethel Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
CCA loses to Chautauqua Charter
Crawford Christian Academy lost to Chautauqua Charter 52-34 on Tuesday.
The game was tied at seven after the first quarter, but Chautauqua pulled away during the last three quarters.
Stuart Hochstetler led the way with 11 points while Allen Miller added 10 points.
Crawford Christian will be back in action at Bethel Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.