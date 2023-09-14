EDINBORO — The Meadville girls volleyball team beat General McLane in three sets Thursday in a lopsided Region 5 match.
Emma Parks once again led the way with 23 kills and four aces. Elliott Schleicher had 28 assists, Kendall Mealy had 19 digs and five aces and Aubrey Decker also added five kills.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday at home against Cathedral Prep.
Blue Devils win in four sets
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Eisenhower took the Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team to four sets, but the Blue Devils prevailed in a Region 2 match Thursday and won 3-1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10).
Brooke Eldred had 16 kills and Audrey Bullock 12 for the Blue Devils. Bridget Bullock had 17 assists and Kenda Boozer 16. Defensively, Bullock had 10 digs, Boozer six and Kylee Miller six as well.
Cambridge Springs will host a multi-team tournament at home on Saturday.
Tigers claw Erie First
ERIE — The Maplewood girls volleyball team breezed by Erie First in a three-set sweep Thursday in a Region 2 game (25-8. 25-6, 25-14).
Elizabeth Hunter had 16 kills and Maggie Means dished out 35 assists and five kills herself. Savannah O'Hara also added nine kills and Madison O'Hara eight kills and six digs.
The Tigers improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 3 play. They will be in action again Saturday morning at the Cambridge Springs Tournament.
Cochranton sweeps Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cochranton Cardinals girls volleyball team took care of business against Youngsville, defeating them in three straight sets in Region 2 play on Thursday (25-12, 25-15, 25-13).
Maggie Jackson dished out 26 assists and also had seven aces. Brooklyn Needler led the team in kills with 12 and Dani Hoffman added ten digs and seven service aces.
The Cardinals will be one of many teams at the Cambridge Springs tournament on Saturday morning in Cambridge.
CASH/Clarion goes the distance
CLARION — The Conneaut Eagles girls volleyball team prevailed in a five-set match against Clarion in a non-region match Thursday (25-19, 21-25, 13-25, 25-10, 15-11).
Lainie Harrington had 12 kills and Carly Perrye had 9 nine.
Paris Karastury had a solid 27 digs and setter Payten Karastury had 30 assists. Emily Vennare also added three crucial blocks.
Conneaut will also be a part of the Saturday morning Cambridge Springs tournament.
Conneaut wins region opener
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team won their Region 5 opener against Franklin 7-0. The Eagles led 4-0 at the half and saw goals from Victoria Medrick, Alayna Ott, Jaidyn Jordan and Kylie Mattera.
Hannah Brady had a hat trick as well as an assist. Goalkeeper Haylee Morini stopped three shots.
The Eagles improve to 4-2 overall and will play at Corry on Monday.
Blue Devils win in OT
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team beat Iroquois 1-0 in overtime on Thursday at Iroquois High School.
Senior Moira York scored the game winner with an assist from Hannah Berlin.
Trinity Caldwell earned the shut out at goalie.
Cambridge will host Maplewood on Monday.
CCA beats Commodore Perry
HADLEY — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Commodore Perry 3-1 on Thursday at Commodore Perry High School.
Hannah Mattocks scored twice in the first half and assisted on a goal from Bryce Flint in the second half.
"We started well taking a 2-0 lead, but our level of play slipped after that. We had too many poor first touches and passes. Those mistakes kept us from dictating the game's tempo," Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks said. "Commodore Perry challenged everything and really pushed us. Coach Mozes is doing a great job in building that program."
Crawford Christian Academy is 3-1-2 and will play next on Monday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp.
Eagles win big at Cross Creek
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles boys golf team won the Region 4 Titusville mega meet at Cross Creek Golf Course on Wednesday with a team score of 327.
The Eagles were led by Maxx Feather and Robert Gowetski who hit 76 and 77 scores respectively. Feather's score was the lowest score of the day.
One more match remains for the Eagles on Thursday which will be the Oil City mega match at Wanango Golf Course.
Titusville mega match
1st- Conneaut (327)
Maxx Feather 76
Robert Gowetski 77
Aiden Tyson 83
Caiden Loucks 91
Kyle Herr 93
Charlie Woods 94
2nd- Oil City (336)
Jacob Teeter 83
Charlie Motter 83
Logan Loughran 84
Colin Liederbach 86
Will McMahon 92
Jace James 101
3rd- Rocky Grove (349)
Haydon Bevier 82
Dillon Hamilton 83
Aaron Wetsen 87
Schiffer Anderson 97
Eli Wilson 99
Josh Stevenson 100
4th- Franklin (353)
Ty Prince 82
Damon Curry 89
Dylan Irwin 89
Ryan McCandles 93
Zach Boland 111
5th- Titusville (377)
Peyton Madden 84
Gavin Chappel 96
Wyatt Obert 97
Kyler Madden 100
Lucas Henderson 106
Dale Armstrong 129
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.