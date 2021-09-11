BUTLER —The Meadville Bulldogs could not keep the momentum from last week’s big win.
The Dogs lost to Butler 27-13 in a non-region game at Butler High School on Friday.
Butler’s Cooper Baxter scored on the games second play of the game for a 69-yard score.
On the ensuing drive, Brady Walker answered for Meadville with a 11-yard score.
Butler scored 21 unanswered points. Braylon Littlejohn caught an 11-yard pass from Baxter in the second quarter to start the run.
Baxter scored on runs from four and 1 yards out to push the Golden Tornado lead to 27-7.
Meadville’s Khalon Simmons scored on a 74-yard run with 25 seconds left but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs.
Simmons led the team with 137 rushing yards. Walker added 56 and Griffin Buzzell ran for 99.
For Butler, Baxter ran for 130 yards and had four total touchdowns.
Butler is 1-1 on the season and will play at McDowell next Saturday.
Meadville drops to 1-2 overall and will play at Harbor Creek next Friday.
Meadville 7 0 0 6 — 13
Butler 7 7 7 6 — 27
First Quarter
B — Cooper Baxter 69 run (Max Gianneski kick), 11:40
M — Brady Walker 11 run (Khalon Simmons kick), 7:21
Second Quarter
B — Braylon Littlejohn 11 pass from Baxter (Gianneski kick), 4:55
Third Quarter
B — Baxter 4 run (Gianneski kick), 5:27
Fourth Quarter
B — Baxter 10 run (kick blocked), 8:07
M — Simmons 74 run (kick failed), :25
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Meadville, Gavin Longstreth 2-4, Khalon Simmons 12-137, Griffin Buzzell 16-99, Brady Walker 13-56. Butler, Cooper Baxter 15-130, David Graef 3-22, Landon Dubyak 3-13, Landon Lacey 1-(-1), Lance Slater 1-1, Mac Schnur 1-(-5).
Passing: Meadville, Gavin Longstreth 2-8-26-0. Butler, Cooper Baxter 12-17-134-1, Mac Schnur 1-1-8-0.
Receiving: Meadville, Griffin Buzzell 1-26, Khalon Simmons 1-0. Butler, Lance Slater 3-35, Braylon Littlejohn 3-41, Ethan Trettel 3-28, Charlie Kreinbucher 2-12, Isiah Kelly 1-11, Landon Lacey 1-15.
Girls golf
Conneaut’s Jacobs takes ninth at Tam O’Shanter
HICKORY —Conneaut’s Julianna Jacobs posted the ninth best individual score at the Tam O’Shanter Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday.
Jacobs was Conneaut’s lone entrant and the senior posted an 89.
Meadville placed 16th with a team score of 390. Recording scores for the Bulldogs were Kennedy Gunn (123), Bella Ross (132) and Sydney Gormanski (135).
Hickory won the tournament with a 233. The Hornets were led by McKenzie Gustas and Sasha Petrochko who both shot a 75.
Girls soccer
Conneaut downs Meadville
The Conneaut girls soccer team defeated Meadville 3-2 at Bender Field on Friday.
Maddie Robertson scored the game winning goal on her only shot of the game. Alayna Ott led the team with two goals off of four shots.
In the net, Jocelyn Denihan had 23 saves against 38 shots.
Conneaut moves to 2-0-1 and plays today against Girard at home.
“This was big for us I do not remember the last time CASH Girls beat Meadville they played with so much heart today,” Conneaut head coach Erick Denihan said.
Meadville drops to 0-3 on the season and will play McDowell on Tuesday at McDowell.
Boys soccer
Crawford Christian falls
CHAUTAUQUA — Crawford Christian Academy dropped a 2-0 decision to Chautauqua Christian Academy at Chautauqua on Friday.
Crawford Christian allowed one goal in each half. The team is now 3-1 on the season.