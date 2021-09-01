GROVE CITY — The Meadville Bulldogs boys golf team lost a non-region match at Grove City Country Club 161-191 on Tuesday.
Leading Grove City was Toby Matson with a 37. Also recording scores for the Eagles was Logan Goodrich (40), Ethan Cunningham (42) and Trent Nemec (42).
Meadville was lead by Phillip Pandolph who shot a 45. Close behind was Alex Burgess with a 46. Sam Coppola and Robert Mahoney shot a 49 and a 51, respectively.
Lady ’Dogs place second at mega match
The Meadville girls golf team placed second at a Region 3 Mega Match at The Country Club on Monday.
McDowell won the event with a 119. Meadville (157) and Erie High (162) finished second and third.
Phoebe Templin led the Lady Bulldogs with a 44. Kelsey Hefner (55) and Brooke Hart (58) also scored for Meadville.
The lowest individual score on the day belonged to McDowell’s Zoey McLain who shot a 31.
Region 3 Mega Match at The Country Club
1) McDowell (119): Zoey McClain 31, Analise Wolf 42, Avery Burdick 46
2) Meadville (157): Phoebe Templin 44, Kelsey Hefner 55, Brooke Hart 58
3) Erie High (162): Elizabeth D’Andrea 40, Olivia Whaling 60, Kenzie Yaple 62
Crawford Christian Academy wins 4-1
SLIPPERY ROCK — Crawford Christian Academy defeated Robinson Township Christian 4-1 at a neutral site in Slippery Rock on Tuesday.
The game had an interesting start when each team scored an own goal in the first 12 minutes to even the score 1-1.
Ben Wise, a junior, gave Crawford Christian the lead when he scored at the 20 minutes mark. Wise was assisted by Kodi Flint.
With a 2-1 lead at halftime, Conner Dahl put the game away for Crawford Christian. Dahl scored an unassisted goal and one goal assisted by Wise.
With a 4-1 lead, head coach Steve Mattocks was able to substitute backup players in and control the game.
The win gave Crawford Christian Academy a 1-0 record on the season. They play again on Friday at Portersville Christian.