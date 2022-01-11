ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams soundly defeated Erie High School on Monday night. The boys won by a score of 91-14 and while the girls won 100-28.
With the win, many swimmers from both teams collected personal accolades.
The Bulldogs got things started by winning the girls 200 yard medley relay. The Bulldogs’ team of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan defeated Erie with a time of 1:56.74.
The boys followed that up with a first-place finish in their 200 yard medley relay. The Bulldogs’ team of Charlie Minor, Jayden Headrick, Aiden Mahoney and Aiden Rudolph won with a time of 2:28.66.
In event three, Maura Bloss won first in the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.97. Bloss also won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.78 in event 11.
In event four, Isaac Johnson won first place in the boys 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.10. Johnson also won the 100 yard freestyle in 52.07 seconds in event 14.
In event five, Philbrick and Skyler Bland earned the top two spots in the girls 200 yard individual medley with times of 2:23.98 and 2:34.12, respectively. Philbrick and Brand also finished first and second in the 100 yard backstroke with times of 1:03.19 and 1:12.19, respectively.
Eddie Hazlet won the boys 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:35.88. Hazlet also won the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:09.93 in event 16.
Gowetski also won the girls 50 yard freestyle in 25.18 seconds. Jordan was right behind Gowetski, finishing in 27.58 seconds. Gowetski also won the 100 yard freestyle in 54.90 during event 13. Jordan additionally earned first place in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:45.50 in event 15.
In event eight, Braden Bosco won the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.99 seconds. In event 12, Mahoney won the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:13.10.
In event 17, the Bulldogs’ team of Bloss, Gowetski, Jordan and Jenna Bosco defeated Erie in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.40. The boys team of Johnson, Mahoney, Hazlet and Braden Bosco won the same event with a time of 1:44.46.
In event 20, Minor won the boys 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.01. Cheney then won the girls 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.93. Headrick and Rudolph followed that up by earning the top two spots in the 100 yard breaststroke with times of 1:33.06 and 1:56.56, respectively.
To cap things off, both teams won the 400 yard freestyle relay. The girls team of Bloss, Philbrick, Bland and Cheney earned a time of 3:58.74 while the boys team of Minor, Hazlet, Johnson and Braden Bosco finished with a time of 3:51.74.
The Bulldogs will return to the pool on January 20 at Mercyhurst Prep at 6 p.m.
Lady Eagles beat Oil City
OIL CITY — The Conneaut girls basketball team won against Region 5 opponent Oil City by a score of 44-17 on Monday night. The win gives the Lady Eagles their first win in region play.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 11-3 after the first quarter and by the end of the half, that lead ballooned to 25-8. The Lady Eagles were just as dominant in the second half as they outscored the Lady Oilers 19-9.
The Lady Eagles were propelled by the play of Jaelyn Blood, who led all scorers with 16 points while shooting 10 of 12 from the free throw line. Blood also recorded seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Rylee Jones added nine points to go along with a pair of threes. Like Blood, Jones also recorded seven rebounds and three assists. Hannah Brady added eight points while making four shots from the field.
For Oil City, Maddy Marczak scored 12 of her team’s 17 points. Only three players scored for Oil City overall.
Conneaut will next host Region 5 foe Slippery Rock on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Conneaut (44)
Blood 3 10-12 16, Jones 3 0-0 9, Brady 4 0-0 8, Egli 0 1-2 4, Denihan 0 0-0 3, Detelich 0 2-2 2, Perrye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 13-16 44.
Oil City (17)
Marczak 4 1-2 12, Petro 1 1-2 3, Wenner 1 0-0 2, Copley 0 0-2 0, Winters 0 0-1 0.
Totals 6 2-7 17.
Conneaut 11 14 11 8 — 44
Oil City 3 5 7 2 — 17
3-point goals: Conneaut — Jones 2, Denihan, Egli; Oil City — Marczak.
Records: Conneaut 4-4, 1-1 Region 5 ; Oil City 2-7, 0-2 Region 5.