FARRELL — The Meadville boys basketball team defeated Valley 69-51 in the first round of the Farrell Holiday Tournament on Monday.
The Bulldogs raced out to a 19-13 advantage after the first quarter, but used a 20-8 spurt to go up by 18 points at halftime. Valley outscored Meadville 21-14 in the third quarter, but couldn’t keep its momentum going into the final quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 16-9 run to close it out.
After scoring 32 points in a 81-57 loss to Fairview on Thursday, Khlaon Simmons followed that up with another 30-piece, finishing with 34 points overall. Simmons also converted on four three-pointers in the win. The Bulldogs made eight shots from beyond the arc as a team.
Jack Burchard also ended the game in double figures, scoring 15 with a pair of threes. Lucas Luteran and Kellen Ball contributed with seven points each while Dante Miceli added five.
Nate Clarke led the Vikings with 17 points with a pair of threes. B.J. Harvey was right behind him as he finished with 16 points and went a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Clarke and Harvey finished with more than half of the Vikings’ total points.
With the win, Meadville will move onto the championship game tonight against Hickory at 7:15 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs lose to Farrell in Holiday tournament
FARRELL— The Meadville girls basketball team lot in the first round of the Farrell Holiday Tournament to hosts Farrell 58-22 on Monday.
The Lady Steelers got off to a hot start, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 15-8 in the first quarter. The Lady Steelers’ momentum continued in the second quarter as they used a 23-4 advantage to go up by 26 at halftime. The Lady Steelers continued their dominance in the second half as they outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-10.
A trio of Farrell players scored in double figures: Jaylie Green (16), Sanaa Brodie (14) and Gabrielle King (13). The trio combined for 43 of the Lady Steelers’ 58 points.
Phoebe Templin led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points. Avery Phillips and Marlaya McCoy each scored four points.
Meadville will conclude its play in the Farrell Holiday Tournament in the consolation bracket today.
Ellwood City crushes Saegertown 77-36
MERCER — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost 77-36 to Ellwood City in the first round of the Mercer Tournament on Monday.
The Wolverines got off to a hot start and never looked back as they jumped out to a 38-19 lead at halftime. Things only got better for the Wolverines as they outscored the Panthers 39-17 in the second half to win the game by 41 points.
Alexander Roth led all scorers with 24 points. Roth scored 18 of his points from the three-point line. Joseph Roth was right behind him with 22 points. The Roths combined for 46 of the Wolverines’ overall points. Steve Antuono also finished in double figures with 15 points. Antuono also connected on a pair of threes.
“We found why the WPIAL 3A is scared of them,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “They returned all starters from a team that made a deep run last year. Great shooters and great team.”
Zachary Yoder led the Panthers with 13 points while making all three of his team’s three pointers. Wilkins added seven points with five coming from the free-throw line. Brady Greco and Isaac Johnson scored six and five points, respectively. Yoder, Wilkins, Greco and Johnson were the only four players to score for the Panthers.
Saegertown will conclude its time at the Mercer Tournament in the consolation bracket today.