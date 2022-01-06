CORRY — The Corry wrestling team defeated Maplewood 51-9 in a dual meet on Wednesday.
Corry won forfeits at 120 and 189 pounds. The Beavers also earned two wins by fall and two by major decision.
Maplewood earned points at 138 and 160 pounds. Andrew Proper (138) beat Damion Kinney in a 6-1 decision and Greg Roae (160) pinned Nolan Carey in 1:39.
Maplewood is 1-3 in Region 3 dual matches on the season. The Tigers will be in action next at the Tool City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Panthers beat Beavers 32-27
CORRY — The Saegertown wrestling team beat Corry 32-27 in a Region 3 dual-match on Tuesday.
The match started at 152-pounds and Corry won the first three bouts before Saegertown’s Landon Caldwell pinned Corry’s Ethyn Allen in 1:44.
Corry won at 215-pounds, but Saegertown’s Josh Perrine upset Corry’s Xavier Reyda, a first-team all-region wrestler last year. Perrine won via a 9-3 decision.
Saegertown collected wins at 106, 113, 120 and 138 to close out the match.
Hunter Robison, at 120-pounds, beat Cody Proper in a 18-7 major decision, in which he collected eight takedowns and one reversal.
Cardinals down Ike
RUSSELL —Cochranton defeated Eisenhower 48-21 in a Region 3 wrestling dual match on Wednesday.
The Cardinals won three bouts via forfeit and three pins.
Chris Maynard (172) pinned his opponent in 2:33, Louden Gledhill (189) pinned his in 0:35 and Ramy Sample (285) pinned his in 1:22.
Cochranton is 3-0 overall and in Region 3. The Cardinals are back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Tool City Tournament.
Sailors beat Tigers
GUYS MILLS — Lakeview beat Maplewood 51-35 in a non-region matchup on Wednesday.
Maplewood’s Logan Kennedy led the Tigers with 14 points. Ethan Peterson hit two 3-pointers.
The Tigers are back in action on Friday for a Region 2 matchup at Saegertown.