RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood Tigers girls volleyball team smoked Tidioute Charter in three straight sets on Tuesday (25-7, 25-9, 25-5) in a Region 2 game. The Tigers improve their record to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 2.
Bree Neely had six kills and seven digs. Elizabeth Hunter had six kills. Madison O’Hara had 15 of the team’s 23 service aces. Maggie Means also dished out 16 assists.
The Tigers will play Iroquois on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cochranton sweeps Erie First
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls volleyball team swept Erie First in Region 2 volleyball play on Tuesday (25-10, 25-3, 25-13).
Maggie Jackson had 18 assists and five aces. Brooklyn Needler added 11 kills and Dani Hoffman had six kills and 11 aces.
The Cardinals will play Thursday at Tidioute at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs beats Iroquois 3-0
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team swept Iroquois in three straight sets Tuesday night at home in a Region 2 game (25-20, 25-17, 25-15). Audrey Bullock led with a combined 17 points.
Kylee Miller had 12 digs, Brooke Eldred had seven kills and Clair Mumford five kills. Kenda Boozer dished out 10 assists.
The Blue Devils will play again Thursday at Youngsville at 7 p.m.
Crawford Christian defeats Christian Life Academy
The Crawford Christian Academy girls volleyball team swept Christian Life Academy in three straight sets Tuesday (25-18, 25-9, 25-12).
Anna Held had 22 points, 12 of which were service aces. Emma Walton dished out 10 assists and Natalie Held went 16/17 on hitting attempts and had eight kills.
The Chargers will play again on Friday at home against Hermitage at 4:30 p.m.
Meadville takes fifth at McDowell mega match
ERIE — The Meadville boys golf team took fifth at the McDowell Region 6 mega match on Tuesday, which was held at the Erie Golf Club. Meadville shot 352 as a team.
Chris Costa shot the lowest score for Meadville, an 84. Also contributing for the Bulldogs was Phillip Pandolph (85), Alex Burgess (88), Robert Mahoney (95) and Jake Friters (100).
Warren won the match with a team score of 316. They were led by Braddock Damore, who shot an even par of 72 and Brady Berdine, who shot 74.
The Meadville boys golf team will hit the greens again on Thursday at North Hills Golf Course in Corry.
1st- Warren (316)
Braddock Damore- 72
Brady Berdine- 74
Conner Zaffino- 85
Johnny Palmieri- 85
Reid Olsen- 86
2nd- Cathedral Prep (322)
Connor Laird- 75
Cooper Wierzchowski- 77
Evan Calvert- 85
Brady Sack- 85
Nik Blanchard- 90
3rd- McDowell (332)
Ethan Bock- 80
Tyler Allen- 80
Bryce Peterson- 83
John Ferretti- 89
Jack Mucha- 95
4th- Hickory (340)
Grady Kapusta- 84
Luke Ference- 85
Owen Hamelly- 85
Adam Scott- 86
Aidan Rueberger- 92
5th- Meadville (352)
Chris Costa- 84
Phillip Pandolph- 85
Alex Burgess- 88
Rober Mahoney- 95
Jake Friters- 100
6th- Corry (403)
Kamdyn Moon- 96
Jacob Gantz 97
Kaydn McCray 102
Steven Hart 108
Landon Deane 109
7th- Erie (428)
Eli Nicklas- 82
Jim Maphis- 110
Eric Greene- 116
Samir Krso- 120
Cooper Heberle- 125
Simmerman takes first in dual meet
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Maplewood and Cambridge Springs cross country teams competed Tuesday in a dual meet at Cambridge Springs.
Cambridge Springs saw 10 runners race and Maplewood eight.
Quinn Simmerman crossed the finish line first for Cambridge Springs with a time of 13:26. Nick Finck closely followed with a 13:54.
Zachary McGowan was the first Maplewood Tiger to finish with a time of 16:42. Shauna Pillar was the first female Maplewood runner to finish with a time of 17:26.
Cambridge Springs will race again at the Big Red Invitational Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Maplewood will race again on Sept. 12 at Rocky Grove at 4 p.m.
CSHS- Quinn Simmerman 13:26
CSHS- Nick Finck 13:54
CSHS- Isaiah Simpson 14:18
CSHS- Tysin Findlay 14:31
CSHS- Devin Laniewicz 15:30
CSHS- Hunter Robinson 15:31
CSHS- Josh Simpson 15:50
MHS- Zachary McGowan 16:42
MHS- Joe Granat 16:46
MHS- Shauna Pillar 17:26
MHS- Sylvia Wright 19:17
MHS- Rhinn Post 19:38
MHS- Jordon Downor 22:02
CSHS- Abbey Laskey 22:18
MHS- Laura Slagle 23:01
MHS- Zander Proper 24:51
CSHS- Katlynn Baer 24:53
CSHS- Diana Robinson 28:32
