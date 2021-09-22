TOWNVILLE — Maplewood won a Region 3 match against Sharon on Tuesday (25-5), (25-8), (25-11).
Sadie Thomas paced the Tigers with 18 kills, nine digs and six aces. Avery Brunot had five aces and four kills. Bailey Varndell dished 29 assists and had six aces.
Maplewood advanced to 3-1 overall on the season. The Tigers will host Sharpsville on Thursday.
Conneaut beats region opponent
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut volleyball team beat Grove City 3-1 (25-15), (19-25), (25-21), (25-23) in a Region 5 match on Tuesday.
Amber Clark dished 42 assists and had 10 service points for the Eagles.
Kaylee Mattera led the team with 16 kills and had 14 service points. Jaelyn Blood added seven kills. Sylvia Prebor and Ginger Woods each had six kills and three blocks.
Mackenzie Wensel paced the squad with 11 digs.
Conneaut advances to 3-1 overall. They play next on Thursday when they host Hickory for a Region 5 match.
Panthers win 3-0
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown swept Youngsville in a Region 2 match on Tuesday at Saegertown High School (25-6), (25-14), (25-10).
Senior Brittany Houck led the team with 14 digs and 11 kills. Averie Braymer had 12 kills and five digs.
Saegertown is now 2-3 overall. The Panthers will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
Huskies down Panthers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls volleyball team dropped a non-region game on Monday in three sets (21-25, 12-25, 15-25).
Brittany Houck paced the Panther with five kills and seven digs. Averie Braymer had four kills and eight digs. Kam Fuller and Aidanne McLaughlin added 12 and seven digs, respectively.
Boys golf
Flinchbaugh takes second at invite
Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh shot a 74 at the Marquette Invitational at The Country Club of Meadville on Tuesday.
Union City’s Josh James won with a 72, good enough for par.
As a team, Union City won the 19-team invitational with a 321.
Saegertown placed sixth with a 351. Behind Flinchbaugh, Joe Grundy (91), Collin Jones (92) and Jon Grundy (94) rounded out the scoring.
Meadville came in seventh with a team score of 352. Michael Mahoney and Alex Burgess shot an 82 and 83, respectively. Philip Pandolph carded an 87 and Chris Costa a 100.
Conneaut tied with Titusville for 15th with a 377. Cooper Baum led the way with a 79, which was the eighth highest individual score. Jake Welcheck (84), Kole Flint (93) and Carter Osborn (121) recorded scores for the Eagles as well.
Girls golf
Templin paces Dogs
Phoebe Templin led the Meadville girls golf team at a Region 3 Mega Match on Monday.
Templin shot a 45 and had the third-lowest overall score. Kelsi Hefner (52) and Brooke Hart (55) pushed the Meadville team score to 152.
McDowell won the match with a 127.
Eagles place second
GROVE CITY —The Conneaut girls golf team placed second a Region 1 Mega Match on Monday.
Julianna Jacobs led the team with a 91. Jacqui Detelich (101) and Maggie Battles (105) also carded scores for the Eagles.
Conneaut’s team score was 297.
Hickory won the match with a 237.
Girls soccer
Dogs win region bout
ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs held off Erie High to win 6-5 in a Region 6 matchup on Monday.
Addie Phillis scored off an assist by Phoebe Templin to get the Dogs on the board. Templin recorded another assist when she passed to Jessie Aitken off a corner kick. Olivia Savage added a goal off a direct kick.
Three Erie High first-half goals tied the game 3-3 at halftime.
Phillis scored her second goal early in the second-half off another Templin assist to break the tie. Templin scored an unassisted girl less than a minute later to take a 5-3 lead. Erie would tie the game again with 10 minutes left to play.
Templin recorded a hat trick when she scored her third goal with less than five minutes left to play.
Meadville moves to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Conneaut wins 3-1
SHARON — The Conneaut girls soccer team won a Region 2 match 3-1 against Sharon on Monday.
Victoria Medrick, Alayna Ott and Hannah Brady each scored a goal for the Eagles.
Jocelyn Denihan faced eight shots and saved seven of them.
Conneaut advanced to 5-1-1 and looks to defend home field today against Hickory.
Tigers drop match
WATTSBURG — The Maplewood girls soccer team lost a Region 3 match 2-0 to Seneca on Monday.
Seneca scored first late in the first half off a rebound to take the lead.
The second half was a defensive battle, according to head coach Ted Eriksen.
The Bobcats scored again with five minutes left on a counterattack when the Tigers went all-out on offense.
“We were unable to generate any strong attack, owing in part from the fact that we had to drop forward starters Mckenzie Means and Maya Marshall into defensive positions to cover for some missing defenders,” Eriksen said.
Maplewood dropped to 3-3-1 overall and 1-1-0 in the region. The Tigers play again at home against Meadville on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Eagles beat Tigers
SHARON — The Conneaut boys soccer team defeated Sharon 4-1 on Tuesday in a Region 2 game.
Darren Zeits led the team with two goals. Dan Button and Collin Hearn each added one.
Goalkeeper Kyle White had 15 saves in the net.
Conneaut is now 2-3 on the season.
Crawford Christian wins 4-2
SLIPPERY ROCK — Crawford Christian Academy beat the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 4-2 on Monday at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp.
Ben Wise scored two goals in the win. Conner Dahl added one goal and one assist. Ben Henry dished four assists and Adam Andrzejak added a goal.
In goal, Kodi Flint got the start and recorded five saves.
Crawford Christian moves to 5-1 overall.