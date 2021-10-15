GREENVILLE — The Maplewood Tigers swept Greenville (25-17), (25-15), (25-14) in a Region 3 match on Thursday.
Sadie Thomas led the team with 18 kills and 13 digs. Avery Brunot added ten kills and three aces. Senior setter Bailey Varndell dished 3 assists to go with nine digs, four kills and three aces.
Maplewood advanced to 10-4 on the season with the win.
Cardinals down Knights
COCHRANTON — Cochranton swept Eisenhower 3-0 (25-7), (25-18), (25-9) in a Region 3 match on Thursday at The Bird Cage.
Dana Jackson dished 22 assists in the win. Devyn Sokol and Ella Gallo recorded 11 and eight kills, respectively. Chelsey Freyermith added ten digs.
On Tuesday, Cochranton swept Tidioute Charter 3-0 (25-6), (25-13), (25-8).
On the season, the Cardinals are 11-1 overall.
Saegertown beats Youngsville 3-0
YOUNGSVILLE — Led by senior Brittany Houck’s 16 kills, the Saegertown Panthers swept Youngsville (25-15), (25-11), (25-17).
Averie Braymer added 11 kills and seven digs in the win. Houck also had 15 digs. Kam Fuller dished 30 assists and led the Panthers in digs with 16.
Saegertown is 9-4 on the season.
Boys soccer
Chargers keep rolling
SLIPPERY ROCK — Crawford Christian Academy kept winning with a 2-1 victory against Cornerstone Prep at Slippery Rock Baptist Camp on Thursday.
Kodi Flint and a Cornerstone Prep own goal accounted for the Chargers two scores while Cornerstone Prep scored off a penalty kick.
“It was not a pretty game. It was fast, physical, with lots of balls in the air,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “We played with heart and gritted it out.”
Crawford Christian is now 10-2 on the season and will host Kennedy Catholic on Saturday.