RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Region 2 foe Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-16) on Thursday at Maplewood High School.
Stuffing the stat sheet for the Tigers was Bailey Varndell with 18 assists, five kills and four aces. Sadie Thomas tallied 10 kills and Maggie Means added eight digs and four kills.
No stats were reported by Cambridge Springs.
Maplewood will play at Cochranton on Tuesday. Cambridge Springs plays at Erie First Christian on Tuesday.
Saegertown stays unbeaten in Region 3
SHARON — The Saegertown girls volleyball team swept Sharon 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-16) in a Region 3 match on Thursday.
Alyssa Arblaster and Maggie Triola each had seven kills while Brywn McLaughlin added six. Lindsey Greco ran the offense with 23 assists and added four aces.
Rylie Braymer and Kacie Mook recorded nine and five digs, respectively. Braymer also added three aces.
Saegertown is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in region action. The Panthers will host Mercer on Tuesday in another region match.
CCA wins in four sets
Crawford Christian Academy beat Crawford Christian Schooling Initiative 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14) on Thursday at Crawford Christian Academy.
Natalie Held paced the offense with 12 kills, five aces and three digs. Abryanna Epps added four kills and six aces.
At setter, Emma Walter dished 13 assists and added eight aces and three digs. Taylor Frantz recorded five aces.
Lady Eagles take third at mega match
KINSMAN, OHIO — Conneaut placed third at a Region 1 mega match at Bronzewood Golf Course on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles shot a team score of 339, behind Hickory’s 239 and West Middlesex’s 316.
Leading Conneaut was Brooke Wise with a 104. Jacqui Detelich carded a 107 and Grace Hanns a 128. All three girls qualified for the individual district tournament next week.
