SHARPSVILLE — The Maplewood girls soccer team defeated Sharpsville 5-0 on Saturday in a non-region match.
Maplewood’s Natalie Kurt got on the board four minutes into the game off an assist by Maya Marshall. Kurt scored twice more in the half to earn a hat trick.
McKenzie Means scored twice and recorded an assist for the Tigers. Isabelle McGowan and Adrianna Stearns each had one assist in the game.
Natalie Slagle earned her second consecutive shutout in goal for Maplewood.
The Tigers move on to 2-1-1 and will play their first region match on Tuesday against Iroquois.
Girard blanks CASH
GIRARD — The Girard girls soccer team beat Conneaut 3-0 in a shutout at Girard High School in a non-region game.
Conneaut was out shot 10-5. In goal, Jocelyn Denihan recorded six saves and Savannah Burns saved four.
Conneaut is now 2-1-1 and will play Greenville on Tuesday at Conneaut Area High School