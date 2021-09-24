ERIE — Maplewood freshman Avery Palotas qualified for the District 10 Class 2A girls golf tournament.
Palotas shot a 50 at Green Meadows Golf Course on Tuesday. Her score tied for third place.
“Avery is the first Maplewood qualifier we’ve had in quite a few years,” coach Phil Young said.
The girls individual district tournament is Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at The Country Club in Meadville.
Conneaut takes third
REYNOLDS — The Conneaut girls golf team placed third at a Region 1 Mega Match at Bronzewood Golf Course.
Juliana Jacobs led the Eagles with a 94. Maggie Battles and Jacqui Detelich carded a 106 and a 109, respectively. Conneaut shot a team score of 309.
Hickory won the match with a 231. They also claimed the Region title.
Girls volleyball
Sharpsville downs Maplewood
TOWNVILLE — The Maplewood Tigers were swept by Sharpsville (25-19), (25-15), (25-16) in a Region 3 match on Thursday.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 18 kills and added three aces. McKenna Crawford recorded 22 digs.
Maplewood dropped to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in region play.
Eagles beat Hornets
LINESVILLE —The Conneaut Eagles beat Hickory 3-1 on Thursday in a Region 5 match at Conneaut Area High School.
Kaylee Mattera led with 24 kills, eight service points and five blocks. Amber Clark dished 48 assists and had nine service points.
Ginger Woods added nine kills and four blocks, while Lyndsey Blood had 20 service points.
Conneaut is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region action.
Dogs swept in Warren
WARREN — The Meadville Bulldogs were swept by Warren (25-20), (25-15), (25-22) in a Region 5 game on Thursday at Warren High School.
Ella Stewart led the Dogs with 11 kills. Freshman Emma Parks added four.