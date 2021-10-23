GUYS MILLS — Maplewood lost a Region 2 game to Eisenhower 15-7 on Friday at Maplewood High School.
Eisenhower opened the scoring with a field goal in the second quarter. The Tigers answered with a Ben Gilberto two-yard touchdown run, but it would be Maplewood’s only score of the game.
Eisenhower scored on a 28-yard pass that was a fake field goal in the third quarter. They also scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
“We played solid defense. We didn’t do enough on offense to win,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “We dropped passes, fumbled and had too many holding penalties. Once they ran the fake field goal for a touchdown in the third quarter we never recovered.”
Maplewood dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. It was Maplewood’s season finale.
Eisenhower ends the season 6-2.
Eisenhower 0 3 6 6 — 15
Maplewood 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
E — 35-yard field goal.
M — Ben Gilberto 2-yard run (Xp good).
Third Quarter
E — 28-yard pass (2 pt no good).
Fourth Quarter
E — 2-yard run (2 pt no good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Gilberto 4-8, Kinney 13-38, Burns 4-2.
PASSING: M — Kinney 9-22 46 yds 2 int.
RECEIVING: M — Palmiero 3-28, Gilberto 3-7, Gross 1-2, Wright 2-9.
Records: Eisenhower 6-2; Maplewood 4-4.
McDowell blanks Conneaut
LINESVILLE — McDowell beat Conneaut 62-0 in a non-region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Friday.
“I think our guys battles in the second half. I think we were a little awestruck in the first half by the size and talent on the other side of the ball. We just need to do a better job of getting in the right position and doing our 1/11th no matter who we are playing,” Conneaut head coach Jake Stoyer said. “However, we didn’t give up and competed much better in the second half defensively.”
McDowell is a Class 6A school and is ranked in the top 20 in the state. The Trojans are 7-1 overall on the season.
Conneaut is now 0-8 and is scheduled to play Greenville next Friday to end the season.
McDowell 42 13 0 7 — 62
Conneaut 0 0 0 0 — 0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — ; C — Lehman 12-20.
PASSING: M — ; C — Groover 2-10 18 yds 2 int.
RECEIVING: M — ; C — Morris 1-15.
Records: McDowell 7-1; Conneaut 0-8.
Boys soccer
Crawford Christian wins 7-0
Crawford Christian Academy won 7-0 against Bethel Christian School on Friday in the Metheny Invitational Tournament.
Kodi Flint and Conner Dahl each scored two goals. Gavin Holeva and Titus Allen each scored one and Bethel had an own goal.
The team is 12-3 overall and will play Heritage Christian School in the tournament final today at noon.