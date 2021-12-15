Meadville defeated Penn-Trafford 6-2 at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Tuesday behind four goals and two assists by Michael Mahoney.
Rocco Tartaglione pitched in two goals and and Phillip Pandolph had an assist.
In the net, Sam Coppola faced 43 shots and saved 41.
“It was a good win. This coaching staff has been riding this guys pretty hard and they responded,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “We haven’t had a win against anyone that was over .500 yet and we accomplished that. Penn-Trafford has some good quality wins.”
Meadville is now 8-2 in league play and 10-5-1 overall. The team is currently on a seven-game winning streak.
“The defense played great,” Plunkett said. “Penn-Trafford has a good goalie and I think Sam took that as a challenge. He played terrific tonight.”
Meadville will travel to Gates Mills, Ohio on Saturday to play Gilmore Academy in a non-league game. The Bulldogs host Latrobe on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Bobcats down Panthers 69-43
ERIE — After winning the Sheffield Tip-Off Tournament, the Saegertown boys basketball team lost its first game of the season to Seneca 69-43 Tuesday night.
The Bobcats got off to a fast start and never looked back. The Bobcats had a 26-9 edge at the end of the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 43-15 by halftime.
The Bobcats had a trio of players who scored 13 points - Jacob Young, Justin Walker and Bobby Yost. Logan Kibbe also scored in double figures with 10 points.
As a team, the Bobcats converted on 10 three-pointers compared to the Panthers’ four.
Isaac Johnson and Brady Greco led the Panthers with 11 points each. After scoring 22 and 12 points in his first two games, Jaden Wilkins was limited to two points during Tuesday’s contest.
Saegertown will look to get back on track at home on Thursday against Titusville at 7 p.m.
Wildcats trounce Tigers 60-36
GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood boys basketball team lost to Northwestern 60-36 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats raced out to 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never relinquished that lead.
As a team, the Wildcats converted on eight three-pointers while the Tigers had zero.
Eric Steinle led all scorers with 18 points and converted on four shots from beyond the arc. Ryan Tewell added 15 points and had three three-pointers. John Inman also scored on a three.
Cole Doolittle led the Tigers with 14 points. Luke Sleeman contributed with 10 points. The rest of the Tigers only scored 12 points.
Maplewood will seek to get back on track at home on Friday against Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m.
Eagles lose close one
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team opened the season with a close 45-42 loss against non-region opponent Reynolds on Tuesday.
After a low-scoring first quarter in which the Eagles trailed 6-3, Conneaut couldn’t close the three point gap. Reynolds led 20-14 at halftime and 34-29 entering the final quarter. Conneaut outscored Reynolds 13-11 in the final stanza but it was too little too late.
Ryan Richardson led the Eagles with 13 points. Alex Nottingham added 10 points, which included two 3-pointers.
Conneaut is 0-1 on the season and will play at General McLane on Friday.
Blue Devils drop big one 73-32
EDINBORO — Cambridge Springs lost 73-32 against non-region opponent General McLane on Tuesday.
Cambridge Springs is 1-2 overall and will host Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Thursday.
Crawford Christian loses at Chautauqua
Crawford Christian Academy lost to Chautauqua Charter 52-34 on Tuesday.
The game was at seven after the first quarter, but Chautauqua pulled away during the last three quarters.
Stuart Hochstetler led the way with 11 points while Allen Miller added 10 points.
Crawford Christian will be back in action at Bethel Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Cambridge falls to Eden Christian
SEWICKLEY — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team received its first loss of the season against Eden Christian Academy 53-44 on Tuesday night.
After beating Commodore Perry 68-6 on Monday, the Blue Devils were in for a much closer match against the Warriors. After the Warriors went up 19-17 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils took a 28-26 advantage into locker room. However, the Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 27-16 in the second half to win the contest.
After scoring 26 points in the season opener, Madison Yanc followed that up with 21 points in Tuesday’s contest. Hailee Rodgers contributed with 11 points on two made three-pointers. Yanc and Rodgers were the only Blue Devils to score more than four points.
Three Warriors scored in double digits. Emilia Johnson scored 14 points, six of which came from beyond the arc. Ella Dippolito and Abby Stover added 10 points, respectively. Nine of Stover’s points came on threes. Violet Johnson contributed with eight points.
Cambridge Springs will next host Franklin on Friday at 7 p.m.
Crawford Christian loses to ISA
The Crawford Christian Academy lost to ISA 46-26 on Tuesday.
ISA raced out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as their lead only ballooned from there.
Only three players from CCA scored in the game. Gracie Oakes led the way with 11 points while Abryanna Epps and Emma Walton added eight and seven points, respectively.
Crawford Christian will next go to Bethel Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Panthers down Ike
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown wrestling team improved to 5-1 on the season after beating Eisenhower 48-22 on Tuesday night. After only losing to Brookville in the the Sheetz Duals, the Panthers continued their dominant start to the season against Eisenhower.
In the 138-pound competition, Nolan Hughes won a 11-7 decision over Derek Childs. In the 152-pound tilt, Gabriel Jordan pinned Tucker Lindell one minute and 52 seconds into the match. Carter Beck won his match in a fall 44 seconds in against Griffin Williams.
Hunter Robison took only 29 seconds to defeat Ryan Chambers in the 120-pound competition. In the 129-pound competition, Owen Hershelman beat Cam Farrano in two minutes and 29 seconds.
Keenan Schaaf (172) won by fall over Josh Parker. Aaron Shartle (189) won in a 5-4 decision over Brock English.
In the 215-pound competition, Landon Caldwell won by fall 40 seconds into his match over Justin Parr. Josh Perrine won by fall in 42 seconds against Mike Danatta in the 285-pound competition.
The Panthers will be back in action at Cambridge Springs next Wednesday at 7 p.m.