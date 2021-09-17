EDINBORO — Meadville senior Michael Mahoney shot a 74 in a Region 6 Mega Match at Culbertson Hills Golf Resort on Thursday.
Mahoney lead the Bulldogs and had the third-lowest individual score of the day. Also scoring for Meadville was Phil Pandolph (90), Robert Mahoney (90) and Alex Burgess (97).
Meadville finished in sixth with a 351.
Cathedral Prep clinched the region title with a win. The Ramblers shot a 306 and had four golfers shoot under 80. Taylor Breckin led with a 73. Alex Vahey (76), Trey Thompson (78) and Ryan Eastbourn (79) followed.
After six events, Meadville is fourth in the region with 24 points.
Girls golf
Templin leads team
ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed second in a Region 3 Mega Match at J.C. Martin Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot a 138. McDowell won with a 109 and Erie High took third with a 155.
Phoebe Templin shot a team-best 43. Kelsi Hefner was close behind with a 46. Kennedy Gunn shot a 49 to round out the scoring.
Girls soccer
Conneaut downs Grove City
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut Eagles beat Grove City 2-0 on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Jocelyn Denihan saved all 24 shots she faced in a shutout performance.
Brie Nader scored off an assist by Kylie Mattera in the first half.
Aryah Lindsey scored in the second half off an assist by Victoria Medrick.
Conneaut is 3-1-1 on the season.
Girls volleyball
Wood sweeps Titusville
TOWNVILLE — Maplewood swept Titusville 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 at Maplewood on Thursday.
Sadie Thomas led the team with 27 kills and 14 digs. Bailey Varndell had 27 assists and five kills. Avery Brunot had four aces and four kills.
Maplewood advances to 2-1 overall and will play again on Tuesday at Sharon.