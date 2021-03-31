LINESVILLE — The last time the Meadville boys volleyball team stepped onto the court for an official match, it left hoisting the PIAA Class 2A state championship trophy.
The Bulldogs finally began defense of that state crown on Tuesday and did so with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 win over Conneaut at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
“We are just taking it as another season,” Meadville coach Nick Bancroft said. “We have quite a few guys getting varsity action that have not had any, but have played a good amount of volleyball in their pasts.
“We also have a young, raw JV team that works hard and is going to keep improving. So we are taking one day at a time, thankful for each day we get , and bust our tails every opportunity given.”
Julian Jones led the Bulldogs with seven kills, four digs and four aces. Jackson Decker tallied four kills, four digs and four aces. Caden Mealy dished out 20 assists.
Meadville served up 17 aces.
Conneaut on the junior varsity match in three sets.
Cards outlast Trojans
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Cochranton rallied back to win a marathon match against McDowell on Tuesday in boys volleyball action. Set scores were: 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-9.
Tyler George led the Cardinals with 14 kills and 10 digs. Kyle Hoffman added eight kills. Greyson Jackson had 32 assists. Jaiben Walker had seven digs and Andrew Custead tallied 10 digs.
Baseball
Devils blank Cardinals
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Walker Cunningham pitched a five-inning shutout to lead Cambridge Springs to a 10-0 win over Cochranton in Region 3 baseball action on Tuesday.
Cunningham fanned seven. Trent Wheeler had the hot bat for the Blue Devils, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Wyatt Barzak and Jack Rynd had two hits apiece for Cochranton.
Orioles top Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Isaac Clayton had three hits to help lead Rocky Grove to an 11-1 win over Maplewood in Region 3 baseball action at Jake Boyle Memorial Field on Tuesday.
Brady Gerow and Jacob Woge had the lone hits for Maplewood in the loss.