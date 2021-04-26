WATERFORD — A host of Crawford County runners participated in the Fort LeBoeuf Invitational on Saturday and placed in the top 10.
Cambridge Springs’ Hunter Spaid and Conneaut’s Simeon Hunter and Meaera Shannon led a stellar performances by the county’s distance runners.
Spaid won the 800 meter run (2:09.68) and placed second in the 1600 (4:50.62). Hunter won the 3200 in 10:40.75. He was seventh in the 800 (2:19.08) and third in the 1600. Shannon placed first in the girls’ 800 meter (2:27.18) and 1600 meter (5:17.57) runs.
Cambridge’s Corbin Lehner was fourth in the 800 (2:13.33) and fifth in the 1600 (4:58.09). Conneaut’s Jordan Kullen was fifth in the 3200 (11:29.11).
In the sprints, Maplewood’s Kaleb Donor was sixth in the 100 meter dash (12.12) and sixth in the 200 meter (24.41). Cambridge Springs freshman Hunter Robinson placed 10th (1:05.26) in the 400 meter dash.
Additionally for the girls, Conneaut’s Madison Simmerman was 10th in the 100 meter dash (15.25), ninth in the 200 (32.08) and seventh in the 400 (1:13.49). Cambridge Springs’ Elizabeth Kline was fifth in the 200 (30.21) and third in the 400 (1:04.91). The Blue Devils’ Audrey Bullock was eighth in the 400 (1:18.95) and Laura Bidwell was ninth in the 800 (3:18.24).
Softball
UC tops Panthers
SAEGERTOWN — Emylee Zielinski hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lead Union City to a 5-2 win over Saegertown on Saturday in Region 2 softball action.
The Bears and Panthers went into the seventh inning tied at 2-2. Sophia Messenger reached on an error to start the frame for the Bears. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice by Kam Gates-Bowersox. Zielinski closed the door with a two-run shot to right-center.
Saegertown did get a leadoff double by Rhia Paris in the bottom half of the inning. She advanced to third on a groundout, but was left stranded.
Eliza Reynolds and Messenger had two hits each for the Bears. Abby Tingley struck out 13 in the win.
Kat Diesing led Saegertown with two hits.
The Bears are now alone atop the Region 2 standings at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in region play. Saegertown is 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 2.
Boys volleyball
Trojans sweep Panthers, Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Saegertown and Cambridge Springs both fell victim to McDowell on Saturday in a non-region boys volleyball tri-match at the Devils Den.
The Trojans beat the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-21, 25-11 and the Panthers 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Against Cambridge Springs, Jaden Harper (10 kills, 10 digs) and Andy Trost (15 kills, 10 digs) paced the Trojans statistically. Will Dean had 40 assists. For the Devils, Jayden Shinsky had 10 kills, Jacob Dies 15 assists and Aidan Rauscher
10 digs.
Nate Hayes had 17 assists, nine kills and five digs for McDowell in the win over Saegertown. Harper added 13 kills and 10 digs. No stats were reported for Saegertown.