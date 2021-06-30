Lakeland downs McLane 12-5 in softball
CONNEAUT LAKE — Lakeland used a six-run second inning to beat McLane 12-5 on Tuesday in the loser’s bracket of the Little League Softball tournament.
Lakeland sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning to score six runs off of six hits. They added four more runs in the fourth inning to hold a commanding lead over McLane.
McLane never threatened the Lakeland lead. With the win, Lakeland will face Cochranton today at Cochranton. They will need two wins to win the tournament because it is double elimination and Cochranton is 2-0.
Cochranton advances to title game
EDINBORO — Cochranton’s 12U all-star team defeated McLane 12-1 in the second round of the Little League Softball tournament on Monday.
Jaidin Frayer hurled 11 strikeouts and allowed one run in five innings of play.
Claire McCartney led the team with three runs scored. Madi Brenot, Leah Sample and Peyton Rodgers each scored twice with Claudia Lippert and Maya Moore adding one run each.
The team will play the winner of Lakeland vs McLane today for a chance to win the tournament and advance to the Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary Little League.
In last Thursday’s game, Cochranton beat Lakeland 15-0. McCartney pitched three innings, throwing eight strikeouts and allowing zero hits. Paige Simmerman pitched two innings, accumulating four strikeouts and zero hits.