ERIE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team edged out a win against District 10 foe McDowell 12-11 on Monday. With the win, the Lady Eagles win the season series 2-1 and improve to 7-3 on the season.
Rylee Jones scored half of her team's goals with six on the night. Victoria Medrick and Jocelyn Denihan each scored a pair of goals. Sydney Phillips and Camille Turner each contributed a goal.
Conneaut will return home to take on another district opponent in Fairview on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Eagles blow out 'Dogs
GROVE CITY — The Meadville baseball team fell to Region 2 foe Grove City 15-4 on Monday. With the loss, the Bulldogs are 7-4 on the season.
The Eagles dominated from the start as they scored 11 runs during their half of the first inning. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Brady Walker and Gavin Beck each went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. Owen Garvey and Jordan Young also drove home a run each. As a team, the 'Dogs committed five errors.
Meadville will look to bounce back as they host region opponent Sharon on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-1-2-1, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-1-2-1, Garvey 3-0-1-1, Young 3-0-1-1, M. Walker 1-0-0-0, Arpin 3-0-0-0, McGowan 1-1-0-0, Anderson 2-1-1-0. Totals 22-4-7-4.
Grove City (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mcreadie 4-2-3-2, Haggart 3-3-2-2, Earman 1-2-0-0, Martin 4-1-2-2, Hake 3-1-1-2, Tubbs 3-1-2-1, Swartfager 3-1-0-0, Adams 3-2-2-0, Barr 3-2-3-2. Totals 27-15-15-11.
Meadville 002 02x x — 4 7 5
Grove City 11 10 3xx x — 15 15 0
BATTING
2B: M — Beck; GC — Hake, Mcreadie.
HR: GC — Haggart.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Johnson LP 0-4-7-6-0-2, Kliest 0-3-4-4-0-1, M. Walker 3.2-8-4-4-6-1, Jefferson 0.1-0-0-0-0-1; GC — Mcelhinney WP 3-3-2-2-7-1, Orr 2-4-2-2-2-1.
Records: Meadville 7-4; Grove City 8-6.
Tigers fall to Braves
ERIE — The Maplewood baseball team lost to Region 3 foe Iroquois 6-4 on Monday. With the loss, the Tigers are now 3-7 on the season.
The Tigers were down 6-1 entering the top of the seventh, but they tacked on three runs to make it closer. However, it wasn't enough as the Braves pulled out the win.
Jacob Woge and Noah Burk were responsible for the Tigers' only two RBIs of the game.
Levi Willison went five innings for the Tigers and allowed four hits, five runs and three walks while striking out seven. Elliott Beuchat pitched the final inning in relief and allowed two hits and one run while striking out a pair of batters.
Next, Maplewood will host Crawford County rival Cochranton on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Maplewood (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burns 2-1-0-0, Willison 1-0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0-0, Woge 3-1-1-1, Hochstetler 4-1-1-1, Burk 4-0-1-1, Beuchat 3-0-1-0, Reynolds 3-0-0-0, McFadden 3-0-0-0, Proper 3-1-1-0. Totals 27-4-5-2.
Iroquois (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Doverspike 1-3-1-0, Burkhardt 0-2-0-0, Brown 3-0-2-1, Lewis 3-1-1-0, Burroughs 3-0-2-0, Santiago 2-0-0-1, Shakespeare 3-0-0-0, Schaffner 3-0-0-0, Alderson 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-6-6-2.
Maplewood 000 010 3 — 4 5 3
Iroquois 102 021 x — 6 6 3
BATTING
2B: M — Burk; I — Lewis.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Willison LP 5-4-5-4-7-3, Beuchat 1-2-1-1-2-0; I — Burkhardt WP 5.1-3-1-0-8-4, Doverspike 1.2-2-3-1-2-1.
Records: Maplewood 3-7; Iroquois 3-8.