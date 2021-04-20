LINESVILLE — Conneaut scored three runs with two outs in the fifth inning to beat Cochranton 5-4 in non-region softball action on Monday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Cochranton had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Taytum Jackson got the first two outs on just two pitches to start the inning. But Marisa Mead got the two-out rally started with a single after eight pitches. Emily Bortnick doubled to plate Mead with the game-tying run and then scored the go-ahead run on a single by Kaley Cook. The Eagles added a needed insurance run on a single by Emma Stevenson that scored Cook.
Cochranton cut the deficit to one in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Katelyn Ewing. But Linda Shepard retired the next four batters she faced to end the game.
Jaylin McGill had a solo home run for the Cardinals in the second inning. Chloa Lippert also had an RBI hit in the second. Cochranton added another run in the third on a single by Megan Heim.
Cook had an RBI single in the first for the Eagles. Shepard hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Baseball
Grove City wins battle of Eagles
LINESVILLE — Grove City collected 10 hits and benefited from 10 errors in a 14-1 win over Conneaut on Monday in Region 2 baseball action.
Landon Haggart was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Grove City. Mason Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
For Conneaut, Andrew McKalip doubled.
Devils roll Braves
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Walker Cunningham and Jaden Grubbs combined on a one-hitter and Trent Wheeler went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples to lead Cambridge Springs to a 9-1 win over Iroquois on Monday in Region 3 baseball action.
Cunningham earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts. Cunningham also doubled at the plate.
Brady Jardina was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Nathan Held was 3-for-4 with a double. Phillip Dragosavc had two hits and drove in three runs.
Cardinals top Knights
COCHRANTON — Eisenhower jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But Cochranton answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning on its way to an 8-5 win in Region 3 baseball action on Monday.
Josh Merchbaker had three hits and two RBIs and also got the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Bryce McDonough also had three hits for the Cardinals. Wyatt Barzak and Dodge Heald had two hits each.
Tigers roll Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — Maplewood scored in every inning en route to a 16-6 win over Youngsville on Monday in Region 3 baseball action.
Ethan Peterson led the Tigers with three hits each. Jacob Woge and Noah Burk had a pair of hits apiece.
Boys volleyball
Eagles sweep Farrell
LINESVILLE — Conneaut improved to 3-4 on the year with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 win over Farrell on Monday in boys volleyball.
Evan Alsdorf, Nolan Rados and Josh Anderson had kills each. Anderson added 14 digs and Rados 13 digs. Carter Osborn dishes out 20 assists.
College sports
Baseball
Chutko named NCAC player of the week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Allegheny senior infielder Luke Chutko was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for baseball on Monday.
Chutko had a .550 batting average and totaled 12 bases on 11 hits over six games for the Gators last week. He recorded a .600 slugging percentage, a .571 on-base percentage and five stolen bases. In 20 plate appearances, he did not strike out once.
Allegheny travels to Gambier, Ohio for an NCAC doubleheader with Kenyon on Thursday.