LINESVILLE — The Meadville softball team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut 6-4 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs are now 3-5 while the Lady Eagles received their second loss of the season with their overall record at 5-2.
The Lady Bulldogs belted three home runs in the winning effort. Rylee Kregel, Kendall Mealy and Avery Phillips all went yard during Thursday’s contest. Phillips finished 2-4 with three RBIs while Kregel went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Kregel also contributed with her arm as she pitched all seven innings. Kregel allowed eight hits, four runs (one earned) and six walks while striking out six.
For the Lady Eagles, Linda Shepard, Brooke Wise, Erika Shrock and Jaidyn Jordan each drove in a run.
Lady Panthers crush Orioles
FRANKLIN — The Saegertown softball team crushed Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove 12-1 on Thursday. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. With the win, the Lady Panthers are now 5-2 on the season.
Mikaila Obenrader tossed another no-hitter as she only allowed one run and one walk and struck out 14 batters in five innings of work.
Obenrader also contributed with her bat as she finished 2-3 with a double and three RBIs. Rhiannon Paris went 3-4 with four RBIs. Maggie Triola went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs and a triple.
Saegertown will next host another Region 2 opponent in Eisenhower on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cardinals blank Ike 15-0
RUSSELL — The Cochranton softball team only needed four innings to blank Eisenhower 15-0 on Thursday in a Region 2 affair.
The Cardinals poured on nine runs in the second inning with two in each of the other three while Taytum Jackson kept the Knights from scoring.
Senior Jaylin McGill went a perfect 4-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Two of her hits were doubles. Chelsey Freyermuth was 2-3 with a triple.
Other Cardinals to accumulate multiple hits were Kaylin Rose, Brooklyn Needler, Dani Hoffman and Jackson.
In the circle, Jackson struck out four and allowed two hits.
Cochranton is 6-2 overall and in region play. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Cranberry in a non-region game today at 4 p.m.
Tigers outlast Bears 8-3
UNION CITY — The Maplewood baseball team defeated Region 3 opponent Union City 8-3 on Friday.
The Tigers got things started with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers added three runs in the second and another in the third.
Elliott Beuchat went 1-2 with a double and three RBIs. Noah Burk went 1-3 with a pair of RBIs. Connor Burns, Levi Willison and Andrew Proper also drive in a run each.
Maplewood is scheduled to go to PENNCREST rival Saegertown today at 4 p.m.
Bulldogs mercy-rule Trojans
The Meadville baseball team put together a dominant performance in a 10-0 win against Greenville at Eldred Glen on Thursday.
On the mound, Brady Walker delivered five scoreless innings and allowed one hit. He struck out seven batters and walked one.
Offensively, Rocco Tartaglione was 4-4 with a triple, two doubles and three RBIs. Cam Arpin hit 2-2 with two RBIs.
Also scoring multiple runs was Walker and Gavin Beck.
Meadville is 7-3 overall and in Region 2 action. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Grove City on Monday.
CASH improves to 7-1
WATERFORD — The Conneaut boys volleyball team swept Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-10) on Thursday night. With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 7-1.
Spencer Foister stuffed the stat sheet with 16 assists and a block, kill and ace each. Carter Osborn added 14 assists, five kills and an ace. Nolan Rados contributed 10 kills, two blocks and an ace. Jakob Welcheck compiled three aces, three kills and a pair of blocks. Nick Fidanza earned two aces and three kills while Carson Alsdorf had a trio of aces.
“The boys are really coming together well and playing as a team,” said Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast. “They are serving well, hitting well and really improving on their passing and blocking. We are starting to make effective plays and it is great for us as coaches to see.”
Conneaut will next participate in the Hempfield Tournament in Greensburg on Saturday.
McDowell sweeps Spa
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs boys volleyball team was swept by McDowell 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-8) on Thursday. The Trojans improve their record to 8-1 while the Blue Devils are now 1-6.
Parker Schmidt led the Blue Devils with eight kills and added two kills and digs each. Kaiden Boozer contributed four digs and three kills. Josh Reisenauer added fiver kills and three digs. Jackson Mumford chipped in three digs and a kill.
Next, Cambridge Springs will go to take on Crawford County rival Meadville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills. The Bulldogs are 8-0 on the season.
CASH cruises past Villa Maria
ERIE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team blew through District 10 rival Villa Maria 17-4 on Thursday. With the win, the Lady Eagles are now 4-2 in region play and 5-4 overall.
The Lady Eagles poured it on from the start as they scored 12 first half goals while only allowing three.
Victoria Medrick led the Lady Eagles with five goals on the night. Rylee Jones added four goals while Sydney Phillips and Jocelyn Denihan compiled three goals each. Camille Turner and Ashley Crabb also added a goal.
Conneaut will be back in action on Saturday when it goes to Butler for a non-region tilt at 1:30 p.m.