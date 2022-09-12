The Meadville boys soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout win over non-region opponent Titusville on Saturday at Bender Field. The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 3-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime after goals from Alex Kinder and Graham Shellhaas. Kinder converted again in the second half to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.
Noah Stump and Simon Farrelly-Jackson shared the shutout at goal. Stump played the first half and earned three saves while Farrelly-Jackson took over in the second half and saved one shot.
“I think for us, our best moments came when Titusville had poor first touches, and we quickly got to the ball in those moments and regained possession, which was done well,” said head coach Jim Miller. “The boys are happy with their third win and shutout in a row and you can see they are grasping the importance of possession at practice as well as in games.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action at Bender Field again on Wednesday against Crawford County rival Conneaut. The Eagles will seek to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Bulldogs on August 31.
Bulldogs fall to Girard
GIRARD — The Meadville girls soccer team lost to non-region foe Girard 7-0 on Saturday. With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs’ record now stands at 0-5.
Hannah Mikovich led the Lady Yellow Jackets with a pair of goals. Ana Super, Abbi Teed, Brooke Brower, Maddie Soudan, Kelly Lasher-Lewis also scored in the shutout.
Meadville will next host non-region opponent Fairview on Tuesday at Bender Field at 6 p.m.
Lady Eagles earn first win
GREENVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team secured its first win of the season with a 3-1 result over non-region foe Greenville. The Lady Eagles now hold a record of 1-2 on the season.
The teams have split the season series after Greenville won the first matchup 6-3 on August 30.
Hannah Brady scored two of the goals for the Lady Eagles while Victoria Medrick earned the other goal. Brianna Nader finished with two assists.
Savannah Burns saved 16 out of 17 shots at net.
The Lady Eagles will play another non-region matchup on the road on Wednesday against Oil City at 6 p.m.
