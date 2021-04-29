LINESVILLE — Conneaut moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 1 with a 16-5 win over Villa Maria on Wednesday in girls lacrosse action.
Conneaut led 6-3 with 4:35 to play in the first half before a three-goal scoring spurt by Rylee Jones closed out the half with the Eagles up 9-3.
Camy Seman scored four of the Eagles’ seven second-half goals.
Jones finished with eight goals. Sydney Phillips had two goals and an assist. Chloe Williams scored two goals. Nicole Hazen made nine saves in goal.
Baseball
Panthers roll Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Saegertown put up five runs in the first inning on its way to a 11-0 win over Maplewood on Wednesday in Region 3 baseball action.
The Panthers benefited from a dozen walks. Garrett Young was issued three of those free passes to go along with a single. Jaden Reagle drove in two runs for the Panthers, while Foxx Mook scored three times.
Dylan Flinchbaugh and Chandler Davison teamed up on the mound for the win, combining for nine strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Jacob Woge doubled for Maplewood.
Trojans top CASH
GREENVILLE — Conneaut rallied to close to within one, but couldn’t get any closer as the Eagles fell to Greenville 4-3 in Region 2 baseball action on Wednesday.
Gavin White was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead the Eagles. Jaden Mihoci was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Alex Nottingham scored a pair of runs.
Sailors upend Cards
COCHRANTON — Cochranton clawed back into the game after allowing 12 runs in three innings, but an eight-run outing in the seventh inning by Lakeview proved too much in a 22-8 non-region loss.
After Lakeview scored eight runs in two innings, the Cardinals scored five runs to inch closer. The Sailors stayed hot and added four more runs in the third before finishing off the Cardinals with ten runs in the final two frames.
Three Cardinals accumulated multiple hits in the loss. Josh Merchbaker went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Jack Rynd hit 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Ethan Shoup went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Cochranton featured four pitchers on the mound with Jaiben Walker credited with the loss. Walker allowed three runs and three walks. Rynd, Wyatt Barzak and Jacob Lyon also pitched in the game.
For Lakeview, Lane Barber and Chase Hostetler hit 4-for-6. Hostetler scored three runs and had three RBIs while Barber had two runs and two RBIs.
Ted Shillito got the win on the mound, allowing five runs and four hits.
The loss dropped Cochranton to 5-4 and advanced Lakeview to 6-3.
Softball
Bears best Trojans
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Union City broke a scoreless tie with eight runs in the sixth inning on its way to an 11-0 win over McDowell in non-region softball action on Wednesday.
Emylee Zielinski had a pair of doubles and six RBIs for the Bears. Jordyn Brozell was 3-for-4. Abby Tingley was 2-for-2.
Tingley also picked up the win in the circle. She went all seven innings and allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out nine.
Boys volleyball
CASH sweeps Prep
ERIE — Conneaut upended Cathedral Prep 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Tuesday.
Josh Anderson led the Eagles with 16 kills. Nolan Rados had 10 kills, while Evan Alsdorf tallied seven kills. Carter Osborn dished out 34 assists.
College athletics
Track and field
Bernarding second at Paul Kaiser Classic
SHIPPENSBURG — Cochranton graduate Noah Bernarding placed second in the 1,500-meter run at the Paul Kaiser Classic on Saturday.
Bernarding finished with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 3.32 seconds. He now ranks among the top 10 on the performance list in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this spring in the event. Bernarding was also seventh in the 800-meter run (1:57.83).
Football
Sherrod earns PAC second team honors
GROVE CITY — Meadville graduate Luke Sherrod was named to the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference second team on Wednesday
Sherrod helped lead Grove City’s offensive line this year. Sherrod started at right guard this spring after starting at right tackle in 2019.