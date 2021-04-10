LINESVILLE — Rylee Jones scored five goals for Conneaut, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell to McDowell 22-7 in girls lacrosse action on Friday.
Camdyn Seman and Natalie Humes added single goals for the Eagles.
Caitlin Morris paced the Trojans with seven goals. Sydney Keinath and Katelyn Hoffman added three goals each. Also finishing with multiple goals for McDowell were Erin Bright and Lexi Rich with two goals apiece.
Tennis
’Dogs down Oilers
OIL CITY — Meadville’s boys tennis team defeated Oil City 3-2 on Friday at Oil City.
In singles, Cameron Jacobson took down Mason Stephens (6-3, 6-1) and Matt English beat Jake Liederbach (6-3, 5-7, 6-1) to give the Bulldogs two wins.
Learen Sklenar and Kailani Kawata secured a doubles victory over Sam Smith and Jordin Smalley (6-3, 6-3). The win gave Meadville three on the day and clinched a team win for the Bulldogs.
For Oil City, Kevin Morrison beat Adam Duffy (5-7, 6-3, 7-6, 7-1) in singles and Eric Goughler and Spencer Green took down Mason Leung and Meghan Willis (6-3, 4-6, 7-5) in doubles.
Meadville advanced to 2-0 and Oil City drops to 2-1 on the season.
Baseball
Panthers top Knights
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown took advantage of seven walks and three errors en route to an 8-4 win over Eisenhower on Friday in Region 3 baseball action.
All eight of the Panthers’ runs were the result of walks, errors or hit batsmen.
Landon Caldwell, Henry Shaffer and Zach Balog drove in two runs each. Shaffer also picked up the win on the mound. He went five innings and allowed one run on five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.
Eagles upend Tigers
SHARON — Conneaut jumped on Sharon early and held on to post a 6-3 win over Sharon in Region 2 baseball action on Friday.
The Eagles scored two runs in the first and added four in the third inning. Jayden Mihoci allowed those runs to hold up with a stellar effort on the mound for CASH. Mihoci went all seven and allowed one earned run on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
At the plate, Ryan Herr had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Ryan Richardson also had a double.
Blue Devils take care of Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — Cambridge Springs took down Youngsville 12-0 in Region 3 action.
The Blue Devils scored six runs in the first two innings and coasted to a victory. Pitchers Asa Henderson and Trent Wheeler allowed one run each and seven strikeouts.
Brock went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs while Walker Cunningham each went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Henderson contributed three RBIs.
The win keeps Cambridge’s undefeated season alive at 3-0 while Youngsville dropped to 0-3.