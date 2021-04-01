ERIE — Conneaut jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the 7:26 mark of the first half on its way to a 13-2 win over Villa Maria on Wednesday in girls lacrosse action.
Rylee Jones led the Eagles with four goals. Camdyn Seman had four goals and an assist; Sydney Phillips had two goals and an assist. Nicole Hazen had four saves.
Boys lacrosse
CASH nabs Tigers
Conneaut upended Fairview 8-7 in boys lacrosse action on Wednesday.
Dylan Fletcher scored two goals, including the winner with 24 seconds left to play.
Nathaniel Turner and Max Warring also two goals each.
Hockey
’Dogs win finale
VALENCIA — The Meadville hockey team wrapped up its season with a 4-1 win over Hampton on Monday.
Michael Mahoney led the Bulldogs with two goals and finished the season with a team-best 54 points.
Jonathan English had a goal for Meadville, and Cam Aprin scored his first varsity goal.
Freshman AJ Fuller made his debut in goal, seeing 14 minutes of action and allowing no goals with eight saves.
Meadville ends its season at 16-12-1 overall and 8-9-1 in the PIHL.
Baseball
Panthers drop season opener
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Despite a six-run fourth inning, Saegertown fell to Toledo Christian 12-7 in a non-region baseball on Tuesday.
Jaden Reagle went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Dylan Flinchbaugh hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss.
Softball
Cards down Berries
COCHRANTON — Taytum Jackson had two hits and three RBIs and Jaylin McGill homered to lead Cochranton to a 12-2 win over Cranberry in non-region softball action on Wednesday.
Kaylin Rose was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Megan Heim and Carly Richter had two hits each for the Cards.