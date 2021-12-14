GREENVILLE — The Conneaut Area Senior High School girls basketball team defeated Reynolds 53-43 in its season opener Monday night.
After the Lady Eagles went up 17-6 after the first quarter, Reynolds used a 20-11 advantage in the second quarter to make it a two-point game at halftime. After the break, the Lady Eagles gained a 14-7 advantage in the third quarter to gain separation.
Rylee Jones led all scorers with 21 points. Jones also had eight rebounds and seven steals.
Jaelyn Blood added 10 points to go along with five steals. Jocelyn Denihan contributed with seven points and five blocks. Hannah Brady earned seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Sam Egli had six points, four assists and four steals.
For the Raiders, Halle Murcko led the way with 19 points.
Conneaut will next play at Cochranton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Conneaut (53)
Jones 10 0-0 21, Blood 3 4-6 10, Denihan 3 0-0 7, Brady 3 1-2 7, Egli 1 3-6 6, Berkley 1 0-0 2
Totals 21 8-14 55.
Reynolds (43)
Murcko 7 3-3 19, Herman 2 4-7 9, Harold 2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 1 0-2 3.
Totals 15 8-17 43
Conneaut 17 11 14 11 — 53
Reynolds 6 20 7 10 — 43
3-point goals: Conneaut — Jones, Denihan, Egli; Reynolds — Murcko 2, McLaughlin, Miller.
Records: Conneaut 1-0, 0-0 Region 5; Reynolds 1-2, 0-0 Region 1.
Tigers outlast Lancers
EDINBORO — A massive fourth quarter for Maplewood gave the Lady Tigers a 37-29 win against non-region opponent General McLane on Monday.
General McLane held a 25-24 lead entering the final quarter, but Maplewood outscored the Lady Lancers 13-4 in the final eight minutes to win.
Liliane Moorhead paced the Tigers with 11 points. Bailey Varndell scored 10, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Senior Eve Beuchat scored six points, including a 3-pointer during the Tigers’ rally.
Libby Opp lead General McLane with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
Maplewood is 2-1 on the season and host Reynolds on Saturday for another non-region matchup.
Maplewood (37)
Moorhead 4 3-5 11, Varndell 4 1-3 10, Beuchat 1 3-5 6, Thomas 1 3-4 5, M. Eimer 1 0-0 2, Slagle 1 0-0 2, I. Eimer 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 11-19 37.
General McLane (29)
Opp 4 0-1 11, Van Dyke 2 0-0 5, Massey 2 0-0 4, Opp 4-10 4, Bowen 1 0-0 3, Leasure 1 0-0 2.
Totals 10 4-12 29.
Maplewood 9 7 8 13 — 37
General McLane 7 12 6 4 — 29
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell, Beuchat; General McLane — Opp 3, Van Dyke, Bowen.
Records: Maplewood 2-1, 0-0 Region 2 ; General McLane 1-2, 0-0 Region 6.
Boys basketball
Saegertown wins Sheffield tournament
SHEFFIELD — Saegertown beat Sheffield 52-32 on Saturday to win the Sheffield Tip-Off Tournament.
The Panthers came out hot and were up 16-5 over the Wolverines after the first quarter. Saegertown built on the lead throughout the game and Sheffield never threatened to win the game.
Isaac Johnson and Brady Greco each scored 15 points to pace all scorers. Nine of Greco’s points came off of 3-pointers. Jaden Wilkins added 12 for Saegertown.
Jaden Wilkins was named tournament MVP for his performance on Saturday and Friday. The 6-foot-3 senior scored 22 points in a 52-40 win against North Clarion on Friday.
Greco was named to the all-tournament team for his efforts. He scored 21 points in Friday’s game.
Saegertown is 2-0 overall and will play at Seneca today in a non-region game.
Saegertown (52)
Jones 0 2-2 2, Johnson 6 3-4 15, Greco 6 0-0 15, Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Balog 1 0-0 2, Draa 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 6 1-2 12, Huson 0 1-2 1.
Totals 21 7-10 52.
Sheffield (32)
Richards 2 3-4 11, Cogley 1 4-6 6, Silvis 1 0-0 3, Firch 2 1-2 5, McNeal 3 1-3 7.
Totals 10 9-15 32.
Saegertown 16 15 13 8 — 52
Sheffield 5 10 11 6 — 32
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 3; Sheffield— Richards 2, Silvis.
Wrestling
Cards take fourth at Hickory tournament
HERMITAGE — Cochranton took fourth at the Hickory Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Cardinals had a champion at 172 pounds in Stetson Boozer. Boozer beat Kaden Dennis (Johnsonburg) in a 10-8 decision to claim the title.
At 126 pounds, Blake Foulk placed second. Foulk lost to to Jacob Braun (Greater Latrobe) in a 2-1 decision in the final.
Also for Cochranton, Kyle Lantz (113) took third and Stephen Martinec (138) took fourth. Jack Martinec (138), Louden Gledhill (189) and Ramy Sample (285) each placed fifth. Daylend Schlosser (113) placed sixth and Willis Morrell (145) took seventh.
Also at the tournament, Cambridge Springs took 12th as a team.
Jackson Carico lost the 189 final in a 5-2 decision against Fort LeBoeuf’s Danny Church.
Gunner Gage (132) took fourth, Brody Beck (132) placed sixth, Chase Beck (145) placed sixth and Preston Gorton (126) took eighth.
Maplewood took 16th as a team at the Hickory.
The highest finisher for the Tigers was Logan Gross who placed fourth in the 189-pound weight class.
Also placing for the Tigers was Chase Blake (126) who took fifth and Gregory Roae (172) who placed eighth.