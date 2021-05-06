Grove City put up five runs in three of four innings played on its way to a 17-1 win over Meadville on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Mason Jones had a big afternoon for the Eagles. He went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs.
Brighton Anderson and Carson McGowan doubled for the Bulldogs.
Hornets sting CASH
HERMITAGE — The Conneaut baseball team dropped a Region 2 baseball game 15-0 against Hickory on Wednesday.
Conneaut recorded two hits on the day, one from Alex Nottingham and one from Ryan Herr.
Hickory pitcher, Nick Osborne, pitched all four innings and allowed two hits while striking out five batters.
Connor Evans, Clay Wiesen and Joey Fazzone each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Evans and Wiesen scored four runs each while Fazzone scored twice.
The loss gives Conneaut a 4-10 overall record and Hickory advanced to 10-1.
Boys volleyball
EFC tops Eagles
LINESVILLE — Conneaut boys volleyball lost a region matchup against Erie First Christian on Tuesday in four games (25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 9-25).
Despite winning the first set, the Eagles dropped the next three. The loss dropped the team to 5-8 on the season.
Leading CASH in kills was Nolan Rados with 11. Josh Anderson chipped in nine kills and 14 digs on the defensive side. Spencer Foister had 15 digs.
Carter Osborn facilitated 22 assists to set up the offense.
Conneaut will play again today against an undefeated Meadville Bulldog team.