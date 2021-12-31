LINESVILLE — The Maplewood girls basketball team lost to Greenville 48-44 in the Conneaut tournament championship on Thursday night.
After the Tigers went up 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Trojans used a 10-6 advantage to cut the Tigers’ lead to three heading into halftime. The Trojans then outscored the Tigers 14-11 in the third quarter to tie things up heading into the final frame. The Trojans broke the tie with a 14-10 in the fourth quarter to become tournament champions.
After scoring 20 points in Wednesday’s first round game against Conneaut, Grace Cano followed that up with 24 points to lead all scorers. Cano scored half her team’s points and was the only Trojan to score in double figures.
Sarah Mallek and Reese Schaller each contributed seven points. Josie Lewis and Anna Harpst scored five and four points, respectively.
Izzy Eimer led the Tigers in scoring again as she complied 18 points. Madison Eimer and Liliane Moorhead put up nine and seven points, respectively. Bailey Varndell and and Natalie Slagle each earned four points.
Maplewood will next open up Region 2 play at home against Eisenhower on Monday at 7 p.m.
Greenville (48)
Cano 10 4-6 24, Mallek 0 4-5 7, Schaller 2 0-2 7, Lewis 0 2-4 5, Harpst 2 0-1 4, Whitesell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 11-20 48.
Maplewood (44)
I. Eimer 7 1-2 18, M. Eimer 3 3-5 9, Moorhead 3 1-1 7, Varndell 0 1-2 4, Slagle 2 0-0 4, Beuchat 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 6-10 44.
Greenville 10 10 14 14 — 48
Maplewood 17 6 11 10 — 44
3-point goals: Greenville — Mallek, Schaller, Lewis; Maplewood — I. Eimer, Varndell.
Records: Maplewood 6-2, 0-0 Region 2 ; Greenville 5-2, 0-0 Region 4.
Cards crush OC 50-30
OIL CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team defeated Oil City by a score of 50-30 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals scored 14 and 13 points in the first two quarters, respectively, and only allowed seven points to go into the locker room with a 20-point lead. The Cardinals used a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Carly Ritcher led the way for the Cardinals, scoring 14 points with 12 of those coming from beyond the arc. Jaylin McGill recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby McBryar recorded eight points and converted a pair of three-pointers. Kristin McBryar was right behind her with seven points.
Maddy Marczack scored half of the Oilers’ points, finishing with 15 points. Ashlee Shreckengost and Emma Stahl added seven and five points, respectively.
Cochranton will open region play on Monday at Saegertown at 7 p.m.
Oil City (30)
Marczack 4 4-8 15, Shreckengost 0 1-2 7, Stahl 1 3-6 5, Sutley 1 0-1 2, Petro 0 1-2 1.
Totals 6 9-20 30.
Cochranton (50)
Ritcher 1 0-0 14, McGill 5 3-4 13, S. McBryar 1 2-2 8, K. McBryar 3 1-5 7, Gallo 1 0-0 2, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2, Rodax 0 2-2 2.
Totals 13 4-13 50.
Cochranton 14 13 16 7 — 50
Oil City 3 4 7 16 — 30
3-point goals: Cochranton — Ritcher 4, S. McBryar 2; Oil City — Shreckengost 2, Marczak.
Records: Cochranton 4-3, 0-0 Region 2 ; Oil City 2-5, 0-0 Region 5.
Oilers down Cards
OIL CITY — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Oil City 49-39 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 9-3 lead after the first quarter. After falling behind, the Oilers opened the floodgates in the second quarter and used a 25-7 advantage to go up 12 at halftime. The Oilers never looked back as they held on to their lead during the second half.
Jake Hornbeck led the effort for the Oilers with 18 points on seven made shots from the field. Sayyid Donald and Judias Johnson also went into double figures with 10 points each. Hornbeck, Donald and Johnson combined for 38 of the Oilers’ total points.
Chase Miller led the Cardinals with 13 points while Landon Homa scored 10 points along with a pair of threes. Dawson Carroll and Wyatt Barzk scored seven and five points, respectively. Dustin Miller added four points.
Cochranton will open Region 2 play at Maplewood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Oil City (49)
Hornbeck 7 1-1 18, Donald 3 4-4 10, Johnson 3 4-5 10, Vanwormer 1 4-11 6, McMahon 0 0-0 3, Highfield 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 13-21 49.
Cochranton (39)
C. Miller 4 2-2 13, Homa 2 0-2 10, Carroll 3 1-2 7, Barzak 2 1-3 5, D. Miller 2 0-0 4.
Totals 13 4-11 39.
Oil City 3 25 13 8 — 49
Cochranton 9 7 16 7 — 39
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 2, Miller; Oil City — Hornbeck, McMahon.
Records: Cochranton 2-4, 0-0 Region 2 ; Oil City 4-3, 0-0 Region 5.