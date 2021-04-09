CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In a battle of PENNCREST School District rivals, Saegertown held on to post a 25-23, 21-24, 25-21, 25-20 win over Cambridge Springs on Thursday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
A key to the Panthers’ success was the play of Max Fuller and Jaden Wilkins. Fuller finished with 18 kills and 10 digs, while Wilkins tallied 15 kills and five digs. Logan Ingram set it all up with 36 assists. Jake Reisinger had 16 digs.
For the Blue Devils, Trent Wheeler had 10 kills. Jake Dies had 12 service points and 14 assists.
Saegertown also won the JV match in two sets.
Cards sweep Prep
ERIE — Cochranton moved to 5-1 overall with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-14 win over Cathedral Prep in its Region 1 opener on Thursday.
Kyle Hoffman led the Cardinals with seven kills. Louden Gledhill had six kills. Greyson Jackson dished out 27 assists. Andrew Custead tallied eight digs.
’Dogs best Steelers
FARRELL – Meadville defeated Farrell in three sets, 25-14, 25-9 and 25-14.
Julian Jones led the Bulldogs with nine kills and six digs. Charlie Waid added nine kills and six digs while Jackson Decker led the team in aces with ten. Caden Mealy distributed 24 assists in the region win.
Meadville advances to 3-0 on the season.
Softball
Bears upend Cards
UNION CITY — Union City scored four runs through the first two innings and held on from there for a 7-3 win over Cochranton on Thursday in Region 2 softball action.
The Bears scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Union City had four hits in the inning including RBI singles from Cyaira Zielinski and Jordyn Brozell. Sophia Messenger also drove in a run. The Bears scraped across another run on a suicide squeeze in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
Cochranton cut that lead in half with one swing of the bat by Lexie Moore in the fourth inning. But Union City added three more in the sixth — two of which were unearned. The Cardinals got a double by Josey Vittorio to spark a two-out rally in the seventh. She scored on a single by Kaylin Rose. The rally ended there.
Carly Richter and Rose had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Eliza Reynolds, Sydney Gilbert, Cyaira Zielinski, Brozell and Emylee Zielinski had two hits each for the Bears.
Trojans blank ’Dogs
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Alivia Soule pitched a one-hit shutout to lead McDowell to a 10-0 win over Meadville on Thursday in Region 5 softball action.
Eva Dillaman singled for the Bulldogs.
Soule struck out 13. Lexxie Biel had three hits for the Trojans. Hannah Powierza and Alyssa Draghi had two hits apiece.
Devils roll Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — Cambridge Springs needed just three innings to get past Youngsville on Thursday in Region 2 softball action.
The Devils beat the Eagles 15-0.
Cambridge Springs scored 12 runs in the first inning. On the afternoon, Cheyenne Mosconi, Myranda Findlay, Aly Acosta-Reyes and Abby Goetz led the Devils with two hits each. Mosconi, Hailee Rodgers and Goetz drove in two runs apiece.
Rodgers earned the win on the mound. She went three innings allowing one hit with six strikeouts.