CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs erupted for 11 runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 16-6 win over Maplewood on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
The Blue Devils, who trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, were out-hit by the Tigers, but were the beneficiaries of 12 walks and three errors.
Myranda Findlay led Cambridge’s hitting brigade with two hits and three RBIs. Hailee Rodgers also had two hits and drove in four. Taylor Smith drove in three and scored four times. Aly Acosta-Reyes had a solo home run.
Maddie Woge had three hits for the Tigers. Izzy Eimer had two hits, including a two-run homer. Eve Beuchat also had two hits.
Cards rout Knights
RUSSELL — The Cardinals started hot with four runs in the first inning and stayed hot, scoring 17 runs in a 17-1 five-inning win against Eisenhower in a Region 2 matchup.
Taytum Jackson pitched all five innings for the Cardinals. Jackson threw four strikeouts and allowed one run with four hits.
Carly Richter hit 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Megan Heim went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIS while Jaylin McGill went 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. Heim and McGill both hit home runs in the game.
Panthers upend RG
FRANKLIN — Saegertown scored five runs in the seventh inning to rally past Rocky Grove 7-3 on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
No details were reported.
Boys volleyball
Spa sweeps EFC
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jake Dies had 11 kills to lead Cambridge Springs to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-13 sweep over Erie First Christian in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Tuesday.
Devin Mott added 11 assists for the Devils and Aiden Rauscher tallied 15 service points.
For Erie First, Octavian Sperry had six kills and Josh Wingenback had 10 assists.
Cambridge also won the JV match in two sets.
Eagles top Orioles
FRANKLIN — Conneaut swept past Rocky Grove 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nolan Rados led the Eagles with eight kills and four aces. Josh Anderson had six kills and 14 digs, while Nick Fidanza added 5 kills. Carter Osborn had 20 assists.
College baseball
AC rolls Oberlin
OBERLIN — Allegheny improved to 3-0 with a doubleheader sweep (14-5, 9-6) against Oberlin.
A big six-run fourth inning advanced the Gator lead to 8-2 after scoring twice in the first inning of the opener. The Gators added six more runs in the sixth inning to hold a healthy lead.
In game one, Ben Kosbie went two-for-two with two runs and two RBIs.
In game two, the Gators held a 6-1 lead but five unanswered Oberlin runs sent the game to extra innings. Allegheny scored two runs off an Oberlin error to put the game away.
Wyatt Wright, a Maplewood graduate, earned his first career win allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one inning of work.