COCHRANTON — The Conneaut softball team defeated Crawford County rival Cochranton 13-10 on Monday in nine innings.
After the Lady Cardinals scored five innings in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, the Lady Eagles scored three runs during their half of the ninth to take the game. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 9-2 while the Lady Cardinals fall to 8-4.
Linda Shepard finish with a grand slam and five RBIs total. Brooke Wise went 2-4 with three RBIs.
Taytum Jackson, Jaylin McGill and Megan Heim each drove in a pair of runs. Heim finished 3-4 with a home run and a triple.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action today. Conneaut will go to Region 5 opponent McDowell while Cochranton will host another Crawford County foe in Maplewood. Both games will start at 4:30 p.m.
Conneaut (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacobs 3-2-0-0, L. Harrington 5-3-2-1, Cook 6-3-2-1, Shepard 6-1-1-5, Wise 4-1-2-3, Barabas 6-1-2-0, Jordan 5-1-2-1, Schlosser 2-0-0-0, K. Shrock 1-0-0-0, Mihoci 1-0-0-0, E. Shrock 4-0-3-1, E. Harrington 0-1-0-0. Totals 43-13-14-12.
Cochranton (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 4-2-0-0, Jackson 6-1-1-2, McGill 5-2-2-2, Heim 4-1-3-2, Freyermuth 3-0-1-0, Richter 4-0-0-0, Ewing 1-0-0-0, Needler 5-1-1-0, Lippert 4-0-2-1, Douglas 0-1-0-0, Hoffman 5-2-2-0. Totals 41-10-12-7.
Conneaut 501 040 003 — 13 14 3
Cochranton 220 001 500 — 10 12 3
BATTING
2B: CASH — Barabas, E. Shrock; C — Jackson.
3B: C — Heim.
HR: CASH — Shepard; C — Heim.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CASH — Wise 6.1-10-8-7-7-5, E. Shrock WP 2.2-2-2-0-7-0; C — Hoffman 5-9-10-8-2-6, Needler LP 4.0 5-5-3-1-1-0.
Records: Conneaut 9-2; Cochranton 8-4.
Tigers handle Ike 7-2
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood baseball team defeated Region 3 opponent Eisenhower 7-2 on Friday.
After the Tigers gave up two runs during the top of the second inning, they responded with four runs of their own and never relinquished the lead.
Levi Willison drove in a pair of runs while Ethan Peterson went yard. Connor Burns, Brandon Snell and Andrew Proper also drove in a run each.
Willison pitched the first two innings and allowed one hit, two runs (zero earned) and three walks while earning one strikeout. Landyn Reynolds pitched the next four innings in relief and only allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three. Peterson pitched the final inning and only gave up one hit while earning a strikeout.
Next, the Tigers will go to take on PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) English 3-0-1-1, Chapman 3-0-1-0, Jakubczak 3-0-0-0, Jensen 3-0-0-0, Jerman 3-0-0-0, Childs 3-1-2-0, Pascuzzi 3-0-0-0, Kellogg 2-1-0-1, Casey 1-0-0-0, Palmeri 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-4-2.
Maplewood (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burns 2-0-1-1, Thompson 1-0-0-0, Woge 2-0-2-0, Snell 3-0-0-1, Burk 4-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-3-0-0, Hochstetler 2-1-1-0, Willison 1-1-0-2, Reynolds 2-0-0-0, Proper 3-0-0-0, Peterson 3-2-1-1. Totals 25-7-5-6.
Eisenhower 020 000 0 — 2 4 4
Maplewood 041 110 x — 7 5 2
BATTING
HR: MW — Peterson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Jensen LP 3.1-4-6-1-2-3, Wynn 0.2-0-1-1-1-2, Chapman 2-1-0-0-1-0; MW — Willison WP 2-1-2-0-1-3, Reynolds 4-2-0-0-3-1, Peterson 1-1-0-0-1-0.
Records: Eisenhower 1-10; Maplewood 5-8.
Tigers crush Eagles
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team soundly defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 15-5 on Monday. The game ended during the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Maddie Eimer finished 3-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. McKenna Crawford, Eve Beuchat, Grace Hasbrouck and Madyson Banik also brought home a run each.
Bradie Whitehair pitched the first three innings and gave up five hits, five runs (two earned) and a walk while punching out four batters. Rhinn Post tossed the final two innings and recorded four strikeouts.
Maplewood is scheduled to go to take on county rival Cochranton today at 4:30 p.m.
Youngsville (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Gentz 4-0-2-0, Swearinger 3-0-0-0, Helman 3-0-0-0, Abraham 1-0-0-0, Wilhelm 3-1-0-0, Goss 3-1-1-0, Carrington 2-2-1-0, Carnahan 3-1-0-1, Romanosky 3-0-1-0. Totals 25-5-5-1.
Maplewood (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despenes 4-1-0-0, Crawford 4-1-1-1, Beuchat 3-1-1-1, I. Eimer 3-3-1-0, Hasbrouck 2-2-0-1, M. Eimer 4-2-3-4, Banik 3-2-1-1, Horn 3-1-0-0, Lane 2-2-2-0. Totals 28-15-9-8.
Youngsville 014 00x x — 5 5 6
Maplewood 522 42x x — 15 9 6
BATTING
2B: MW — M. Eimer 2.
3B: MW — Crawford.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Helman LP 4.2-9-15-8-5-4; MW — Whitehair WP 3-5-5-2-4-1, Post 2-0-0-0-4-0.
Records: Youngsville 0-11; Maplewood 4-4.
Bulldogs fall to Bison in extras
The Meadville softball team lost to Region 5 opponent Fort LeBoeuf in eight innings on Monday.
After the Lady Bulldogs tacked on six runs during the last frames to force extra innings, the Lady Bison responded with five runs of their own in the eighth.
Kendall Mealy finished 3-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Rylee Kregel went 3-5 with a pair of RBIs. Avery Phillips, Teagan Reichel, Elliot Schleicher and Lexi Carr also drove in a run each.
Katie Say pitched all eight innings and allowed 16 hits, 16 runs (eight earned) and five walks. Say fanned nine batters.
Meadville will look to get back on track today as it hosts another region foe in Warren at 4:30 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Tobin 6-2-3-2, Bailey 5-3-1-0, Stull 3-2-2-0, L. Hiiltabidel 5-2-2-4, Bowers 5-2-2-2, A. Holtabidel 5-1-1-1, Skelton 5-1-4-4, Arndt 2-0-0-0, Bellis 1-2-0-0, Hoover 2-1-1-1, Fortin 1-0-0-0, Richardson 1-0-0-0. Totals 41-16-16-12.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 4-2-3-3, Phillips 4-0-0-1, Ashton 4-1-0-0, Kregel 5-0-3-2, Reichel 3-1-1-1, Schleicher 4-1-2-1, Say 4-2-2-2, Carr 4-1-0-1, Baker 2-2-1-0, Decker 0-1-0-0. Totals 34-11-12-9.
Fort LeBoeuf 350 102 05 — 16 16 2
Meadville 001 314 20 — 11 12 5
BATTING
2B: FB — Skelton 3, Hoover; M — Mealy, Schleicher.
3B: M — Reichel, Say.
HR: M — Mealy.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FB — Stull WP 7-9-6-3-11-3, Skelton 1-3-5-4-0-2; M — Say LP 8-16-16-8-9-5
Records: Fort LeBoeuf 7-6; Meadville 3-8.
Rockets blank 'Dogs
The Meadville baseball team fell to Region 2 opponent Slippery Rock 3-0 on Monday. With the win, the Rockets improve to 10-4 while the 'Dogs fall to 8-5.
It was a 1-0 game entering the sixth inning when the Rockets added two more runs.
The 'Dogs only mustered four hits with Gavin beck, Rocco Tartaglione, Owen Garvey and Cam Arpin each recording a hit.
Brady Walker lasted 5.2 innings after giving up five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six. Isaac Johnson pitched the last four outs with three of them coming via strikeouts.
Meadville is scheduled to host another region opponent in Hickory on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Hornets are 12-0 this season.
Slippery Rock (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Drushel 4-0-0-1, Kingerski 3-0-0-0, Massella 1-0-0-0, Thompson 3-1-1-0, Bre. Galcik 3-0-0-0, Mineo 3-0-1-0, Bro. Galcik 2-0-1-1, Double 0-1-0-0, Vogan 2-0-0-0, Gordon 3-0-0-0, Montgomery 3-1-2-0. Totals 27-3-5-2.
Meadville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-0-1-0, Tartaglione 3-0-1-0, B. Walker 2-0-0-0, Garvey 3-0-1-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Anderson 2-0-0-0, Arpin 2-0-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0-0, McGowan 2-0-0-0, M. Walker 2-0-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-4-0.
Slippery Rock 001 002 0 — 3 5 0
Meadville 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
BATTING
2B: SR — Mineo.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) SR — Thompson WP 6-4-0-0-11-2, Gordon 1-0-0-0-2-1; M — B. Walker LP 5.2-5-3-2-6-2, Johnson 1.1-0-0-0-3-0.
Records: Slippery Rock 10-4; Meadville 8-5.
Bulldogs hang on for victory
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- Michael Mahoney had four goals and Meadville withstood a furious late rally from Fairview for a 10-9 victory in District 10 boys lacrosse at Fairview High School on Monday.
The Bulldogs (7-5, 7-3 District 10) led by six goals at the start of the third quarter before the Tigers started chipping away at the lead, eventually tying the score at 8. Fairview outscored Meadville, 8-3, in the second half.
Isaak Hornstein scored twice for Meadville. Brandon Cornell, Gage DeVore, Ben Hilson and Logan Shaw each added a goal. Zach Travis got the win in net for Meadville.
Mahoney added team-highs in assists (2) and ground balls (14).
The JV 'Dogs won, 6-4.
Meadville looks to extend its win streak to three on Wednesday at Conneaut. The Bulldogs cap a busy week on Friday at Cathedral Prep.