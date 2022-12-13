LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Union City 54-46 in a non-region game on Monday. The win improves the Eagles' record to 3-2.
Lainie Harrington led all scorers with 21 points on six made shots from the field. Harrington also shot 9-17 from the free-throw line.
Hannah Brady was second on the team with eight points. Courtney Perrye and Morgan Poff aded six points each.
Conneaut will next go on the road for another non-region matchup on Saturday against Northwestern at 1 p.m.
Union City (46)
Van Tassel 6 2-5 14, Messenger 3 5-8 11, Wienczkowski 2 5-6 9, Magee 1 2-2 4, Hopson 1 0-2 3, Brennen 1 0-0 2, Hunter 1 0-1 2, Higly 0 1-2 1.
Totals 15 15-26 46.
Conneaut (54)
L. Harrington 6 9-17 21, Brady 2 4-6 8, Co. Perrye 3 0-0 6, Poff 2 2-2 6, E. Harrington 2 0-2 5, Ca. Perrye 2 0-0 4, Detelich 1 0-0 2, Crabb 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 15-27 54.
Union City;13;11;8;14;—;46
Conneaut ;14;18;10;12;—;54
3-point goals: Union City — Hopson; Conneaut — E. Harrington.
Records: Conneaut 3-2, 0-0 Region 5.
Tigers lose close contest
GROVE CITY — The Maplewood girls basketball team lost to Grove City 49-48 in a non-region matchup on Monday night. The loss brings the Tigers' record to 2-2.
The Tigers were up 33-30 after the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles used a 19-15 advantage in the fourth to win by one.
Bailey Varndell led the Tigers with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Rhaelynn Koelle and and Sheila Despenes added nine and eight points, respectively. Overall, the Tigers shot 4-12 from the free-throw line.
The Tigers will be back in action today at home for another non-region matchup against Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m.
Maplewood (48)
Varndell 5 0-0 14, Koelle 4 1-2 9, Despenes 4 0-0 8, Thomas 2 2-4 7, Vergona 1 1-4 4, S. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, Eimer 1 0-0 2, Means 1 0-2 2.
Totals 19 4-12 48.
Grove City (49)
Como 5 7-10 20, Peramule 3 3-4 10, Wise 2 1-2 6, Callahan 1 4-4 6, Kolbe 0 3-4 3, Rider 1 0-0 2, Sheila 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 18-24 49.
Maplewood; 8;12;13;15;—;48
Grove City; 14;6;10;19;—;49
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 4, Thomas, Vergona; Grove City — Como 2, Wise, Peramule, Rider.
Records: Maplewood 2-2, 0-0 Region 2.
Chargers drop first game of season
STONEBORO — The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team fell to Lakeview 63-43 on Monday night to suffer its first loss of the season. The Chargers are now 3-1.
The Sailors jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Chargers had three players end the game in double digits: Jay Hemlock (12), Cole Keyser (11) and Ethan Mattocks (10). Keyser scored nine of his points from beyond the arc.
The Sailors also had three scorers with at least 10 points: Cameron Pence (16), Cody Fagley (14) and Lucas Fagley (13).
Crawford Christian will look to get back on track today at Commodore Perry at 5:30 p.m.
Crawford Christian (43)
Hemlock 5 2-3 12, Keyser 4 0-0 11, Mattocks 4 2-4 10, Hoegerl 2 0-0 5, Frano 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nicolls 0 1-2 1.
Totals 17 5-9 43.
Lakeview (63)
Pence 7 1-1 16, C.Fagley 5 0-2 14, L.Fagley 5 0-0 13, Voorhees 2 1-2 7, Urey 2 1-2 5, Reiser 1 1-2 3, Montgomery 1 1-2 3, Dye 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 24 5-11 63.
Crawford Christian 7 13 16 7 — 43
Lakeview 18 22 15 8 — 63
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Keyser 3, Hoegerl 1; C.Fagley 4, L.Fagley 3, Voorhees 2, Pence 1
Records: Crawford Christian 3-1; Lakeview 3-2, 0-0 Region 2
Cards fall 55-35
NORTH EAST — The Cochranton girls basketball team fell 55-35 to North East on Monday night. The Cardinals are now 1-4 on the season.
Eve Pfeiffer led the Cardinals with 14 points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Marley Rodax added eight points.
Cochranton will be back in action for its first Region 2 game of the season against Union City at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
North East (55)
Rodemoyer 4 2-2 13, Guston 4 0-0 9, Forsythe 4 0-2 8, Turiczck 1 4-4 7, Sentlippo 2 1-2 5, Triaria 2 1-3 5, Probst 1 2-2 4, Post 1 2-2 4, Skelly 0 2-2- 0.
Totals 19 12-19 55.
Cochranton (35)
Pfeiffer 6 0-0 14, Rodax 2 3-4 8, McCartney 1 3-8 5, Burnette 1 0-0 3, Gallo 1 0-2 2, Hansen 0 2-2 2, Knapka 0 1-2 1.
Totals 11 3-4 35.
North East ;4;19;20;12;—;55
Cochranton;13;5;7;10;—;35
3-point goals: North East — Rodemoyer 3, Guston, Turiczck; Cochranton — Pfeiffer 2, Burnette.
Records: Cochranton 1-4, 0-0 Region 2.
Bulldogs beat Huskies 5-2
The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team defeated Harbor Creek 5-2 at George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Monday night. The win moves the Bulldogs' record to 3-18 on the season.
Ethen Konetsky scored twice for the Bulldogs. Ben Hilson, Rocco Tartaglione and Sam Engels each scored once.
Goalie Sam Coppola stopped 22 of 24 shots on the night.
"I think it's the first time this year we outshot a team," head coach Jamie Plunkett said.
Meadville and Harbor Creek will play again on Thursday in Erie. After that, the Bulldogs will return to PIHL play at Butler on Monday at 7:10 p.m.
