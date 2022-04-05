GREENVILLE — The Meadville baseball team crushed Region 2 foe Greenville 12-6 in its first game of the season.
The 'Dogs got to the Trojans early as they exploded for 10 runs during the first inning. The Trojans then responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.
The 'Dogs earned two more runs the third inning while the Trojans scored three more during their last two innings at bat.
Rocco Tartaglione, Brady Walker and Jordan Young each recorded two RBI's. Walker also fanned five Trojan batters while on the mound.
Meadville will return to the diamond on Wednesday for its home opener against region opponent Grove City.
Eagles fall to Sharon 5-2
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team fell to Region 2 opponent Sharon 5-2 on Monday. With the loss, the Eagles are 0-2 on the season.
The game was knotted at 2 until the top of the seventh inning when Peyton Kloss earned a two-run single to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead. Kloss earned three RBI's on the day.
Dawson Thomas pitched seven innings for the Eagles. Thomas allowed five hits and five runs while striking out eight Tiger batters.
For the Tigers, Cole Voytik started the game by going five and two-thirds innings while allowing two runs on eight hits with ten strikeouts. Jason Stanek earned the win after going one and one-third innings in relief while only allowing one hit.
Sy Piccirilli led the Tigers with two hits. Alex Nottingham and Gavin White each collected a pair of hits for the Eagles. The Eagles earned nine hits as a team.
Conneaut will go on the road to face another region opponent in Hickory on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
CASH sweeps Cathedral Prep
ERIE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team defeated Cathedral Prep in three sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) on Monday night.
Spencer Foister, Nick Fidanza and Carter Osborn each recorded two aces. Evan Alsdorf earned a pair of aces and three kills. Jacob Welcheck added two aces and six kills while Nolan Rados contributed a pair of aces and kills.
"The boys came out strong and played very well through all three sets tonight," Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast said. "The team is really focusing and working hard. Serving was on point tonight. Very happy with their progress."
Conneaut will go on the road to take on Farrell on Thursday at 7 p.m.