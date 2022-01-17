WARREN, Ohio — The Meadville wrestling team place second in the Howland Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs posted an overall score of 175.5. The hosts Howland took home first place with a score of 191.5.
Ben Fuller placed second in 106 by winning two of his three matches and giving the Bulldogs 15.5 points. In round one, Fuller won by techincal fall against Dakota Dalton of Edgewood. In the second round, Fuller lost to Cole Schulke of Columbia by fall. However, Fuller came back in round three against his teammate Carl Dait and won by a fall in just nine seconds. Dait placed third in 106 after defeating Dalton and losing to Fuller and Schulke.
Caleb Anderson won first place in 113 and scored 25 points for his team. In round one, Anderson won in a major decision against Zion Heller of Howland. Anderson won by fall in his next four matches against Lane Distler (Geneva), Noah Quisenberry (University School), Sarah Napier (Columbia) and Antonio Colon-Herron (Edgewood).
Stephen Ernst placed in second in 120 and scored 18 team points. In his first two matches, Ernst won by fall against Nicholas Oleksiak of Columbia and his teammate Shane Altman. Ernst then won his next match against Jakob DeLuca of Poland via technical fall. Ernst then won in the championship bracket against Dallas Ross of Franklin. Ernst subsequently lost in the first place match to Keaton Bryant of Girard. Altman ended the tournament placing fifth.
Alex Kinder won first place in 132 and scored 23 points for the ‘Dogs. After winning his first four matches, Kinder bested Josh Hickman of Columbia in the first place match by fall.
At 138, Connor Kearns placed third and scored 16 team points. Kearns won all but one of his matches to get to the third place match. Kearns defeated Justin Jury of Edgewood via major decision to win third.
Brighton Anderson won third place at 144 and scored 15.5 points. After winning his first three matches by fall, Anderson lost to Carter Mock of Howland by technical fall. In the third place match, Anderson defeated Dom Governale of Columbia.
Westin Chess won first place at 150 and scored 25 points for the ‘Dogs. After receiving a bye in the first round, Chess won his next three matches via fall. In the first place match, Chess won by major decision against Savva DiRienzo of Poland.
Rhoan Woodrow placed fourth at 215 and Alaric Jones (157) and Tyler Battles (190) both placed fifth in their respective tournaments.
Meadville will return to the mats for a home meet against General McLane on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs defeat Greenville 84-79
The Meadville boys basketball team defeated Greenville 84-79 on Saturday at the House of Thrills.
Khalon Simmons led the Bulldogs with 23 points while going 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran each scored 17 points. Buchard and Luteran made seven of the Bulldogs’ 10 three pointers. Kellen Ball also ended the game in double figures with 16 points.
Jalen Ritzert scored a game-high 33 points for the Trojans while making five shots from beyond the arc. Logan Lentz added 21 points while going 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Brady Kincaid and Noah Philson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Meadville will be back in action on Wednesday when it goes to Girard in a non-region match at 7:30 p.m.