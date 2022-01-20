GIRARD — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Girard 52-47 in a non-region match up on Wednesday.
After they only went up by a point at halftime, the Yellow jackets started to get some separation in third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-9 to go up seven. The Bulldogs had a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Austin Shady and Geremia Dell’omo each scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Shady scored nine of his points from the three-point line. JJ Lehman and Dylan McDonald each contributed eight points with Lehman scoring a pair of threes.
Dontae Burnett led the Bulldogs with 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Khalon Simmons had 12 points while Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran each earned eight points. Burchard and Luteran made all four of the Bulldogs’ threes, earning two apiece. Kellen Ball added five points.
“Hard fought game,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “Ran into early foul trouble. They battled through adversity and had a chance to win late.”
Meadville will open Region 6 play at McDowell on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
GUYS MILLS — The Cochranton wrestling team notched a Region 3 win over Maplewood on Wednesday. The Cardinals routed the Tigers 62-10.
Isaiah Long got things started for the Cardinals with a fall over Zayne Smith in one minute and 44 seconds at 152. Stetson Boozer then notched a fall over Gregory Roae in two minutes and 58 seconds at 160.
The Tigers got their first points of the night when Logan Gross won a 15-4 major decision over Christopher Maynard at 172.
At 285, Remy Sample won via fall over Koby Willison in one minute and seven seconds. Kyle Lantz followed that up with a fall of his own at 106. Lantz bested Cadyn Shetler in just 22 seconds.
At 126, Blake Foulk won in a 10-5 decision over Chase Blake. Jack Martinec won via technical fall over Michael Wickstrom at 132.
The Tigers got their last points for the night when Andrew Proper defeated Jacob Cape via fall in three minutes and 32 seconds.
Five Cardinals wrestlers also won their matches via forfeit: Daylend Schlosser (113), Chaden Hart (120), Willis Morrell (145), Louden Gledhill (189) and Parker Haun (215).
Cochranton will return to the mats for the Mercer VFW Tournament on Friday and Saturday.