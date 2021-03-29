CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally past Meadville 7-4 on Saturday in non-region baseball action.
Jaden Grubbs had a big afternoon for the Devils. He went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs driven in. He also pitched two innings, fanning four.
Rocco Tartaglione had two hits for Meadville, including a double.
College sports
Women’s lacrosse
Gators drop home opener
The Allegheny women’s lacrosse team fell to Wooster 19-11 in its home opener on Saturday.
Senna Perelman led the Gators with four goals, five ground balls and four caused turnovers. She and teammate Evi Malagise had with a game-high 10 shots each. Malagise finished second on the team with three points, including a pair of goals.
Mary Allen and Grace Baginski added two goals each, while Brenna Lawler and Liz Dolan each added a goal.
Fiona Barrett turned away 12 shots in the first 49:53, before being relieved by Sarah Thorman to close out the match.
Allegheny opens North Coast Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at Kenyon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lady Gators roll Lions
The Allegheny women’s basketball team completed its sweep of Penn State Altoona with an 81-38 home win on Saturday.
The Gators jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first 2:36 of play and never looked back.
Rylee Donovan paced the Gators with 15 points and nine assists. Julianna Skowron contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also dished out five assists and blocked a shot. Chloe Rabold chipped in with 12 points.