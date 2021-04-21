CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs came out on top of a slugfest against Region 2 rival Cochranton on Tuesday, 7-5.
The Blue Devils and Cardinals combined for 22 hits — 10 of which went for extra bases.
Cochranton got on the board first on a solo home run by Chelsey Freyermuth in the third inning.
The Blue Devils answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead and added two more in the fifth to extend that lead to 4-1.
Cochranton did cut that lead to one (4-3) in the sixth, but the Blue Devils answered again with three in the bottom half of the inning for a 7-3 advantage.
Lexie Moore hit her second homer of the day — a two-run shot to give the Cardinals life in the seventh. But that is as close as they would get.
Paige Verbanac, Kylee Miller and Chloe Schultz had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Verbanac and Schultz doubled. Taylor Smith had a triple.
For the Cardinals, Moore was 3-for-4. Freyermuth and Jaylin McGill had two hits each.
Bears top Tigers
GUYS MILLS — Union City collected 27 hits on its way to a 23-0 win over Maplewood on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
Sydney Gilbert, Jordan Brozell and Emylee Zielinski had four hits each for the Bears, who hit five home runs and six doubles. Sophia Messenger had two homers, one of which was a grand slam. Cyaira Zielinski, Eliza Reynolds and Gilbert also went yard.
Maddie Woge had a double for Maplewood.
Victors down ’Dogs
ERIE — Villa Maria cruised to a 15-0 win over Meadville on Tuesday in Region 5 softball action behind a no-hitter.
Meadville is now 0-6 overall and 0-5 in Region 5. Villa is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Baseball
Devils roll Tigers
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs scored all 18 of its runs in the first inning on its way to an 18-1 win over Maplewood on Tuesday in Region 3 baseball action.
Trent Wheeler went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for the Blue Devils. Walker Cunningham and Brady Jardina had two hits each.
Elliott Beuchat had two hits for the Tigers.
Boys volleyball
Trojans rally past Panthers in five
SAEGERTOWN — McDowell rallied from two sets down to beat Saegertown on Tuesday in Region 1 boys volleyball action. Set scores were: 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-11.
Nate Hayes had 27 kills, eight digs and seven aces to lead the Trojans (6-2, 2-1 Region 1). Andy Trost added 14 kills and 10 digs. Daniel Easly had 17 digs. Will Dean and RJ Nagg combined for 49 assists.
For the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Region 1), Max Fuller had 19 kills and 16 digs. Jaden Wilkins tallied 17 kills and 16 digs. Conrad Williams contributed six kills and five blocks. Logan Ingram finished with 35 Assists and 18 digs.
’Dogs best Orioles
FRANKLIN — Meadville defeated Rocky Grove 25-9, 25-14, 25-11 in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Tuesday.
Charlie Waid and Julian Jones led the Bulldogs with nine kills each. Jackson Decker followed with seven kills. Jones also had eight digs and Decker delivered seven aces. Caden Mealy dished 27 assists.
Meadville also won the JV match, 2-0.
Spa sweeps CASH
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs swept past Conneaut 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 in Region 1 volleyball action on Tuesday.
Trent Wheeler had nine kills for the Blue Devils, while Jake Dies and Jackson Mumford had 11 service points each. Dies also had 12 assists.
Carter Osborn had 15 assists and Josh Anderson had nine kills and 13 digs for CASH.
Cambridge won the JV match, 26-24, 25-15.
Cards handle EFC
COCHRANTON — Cochranton recorded a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Erie First Christian on Tuesday in Region 1 boys volleyball action.
For the Cardinals, Jaiben Walker had eight kills; Chase Miller had six kills; Tyler George had six kills and six digs; Greyson Jackson had 33 assists; and Andrew Custead had nine digs and five aces.
Octavian Sperry tallied five kills and Josh Wingenbach had 13 assists for Erie.