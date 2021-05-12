CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Saegertown handed Cambridge Springs its only region loss in convincing fashion back on April 22.
On Tuesday, the Blue Devils got revenge.
Cambridge Springs scored six runs in the third inning to back stellar performances on the mound by Walker Cunningham and Trent Wheeler on its way to an 8-1 win over the Panthers in Region 3 baseball action.
The Blue Devils assumed sole possession of first place in the region with the win, moving to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in Region 3. Saegertown is now 9-4 overall and 8-2 in the region.
Cambridge’s big inning started with the help of a walk, two errors and a pair of wild pitches. Asa Henderson stroked a two-run double in the inning. Brock Cunningham, Brady Jardina and Nathan Held had RBI singles.
The Blue Devils added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Michael McElhinney had a pinch hit RBI single in the fifth.
Saegertown broke up the shutout with an unearned run in the sixth.
Brock Cunningham finished the game 2-for-4. Walker Cunningham picked up the win on the mound. He allowed no runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts. Wheeler struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings of relief.
Both of Saegertown’s hits were doubles. Jaden Reagle and Dylan Flinchbaugh had one each.
Tigers top Bulldogs
SHARON — Cole Voytik held Meadville to just two hits to lead Sharon to an 11-1 win on Tuesday in Region 2 baseball action.
The Tigers got Voytik all the support he would need with a five-run second inning. They tacked on six more in the fourth.
Brighton Anderson and Caden Holeva had singles for Meadville.
Oilers best CASH
OIL CITY — Oil City contained a late rally by Conneaut to secure a 9-6 win in Region 2 baseball action on Tuesday.
Conneaut climbed to within a run in the sixth inning. Oil City got out of the inning with no further damage and then got itself some insurance in the bottom half of the inning.
Jorden Kullen led the Eagles with three hits, including a double. Gavin White and Dawson Thomas had two hits each.
Softball
Eagles win slugfest
LINESVILLE — McDowell rallied for five runs over the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough as Conneaut held on to post a 16-15 win on Tuesday in Region 5 softball action.
Runs were scored in all but the first inning of the contest. McDowell jumped in front with a two-run second. But CASH responded with four in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. The Trojans scored five more in the third. Again, the Eagles responded. This time CASH put up seven runs to take a 11-7 advantage.
McDowell climbed to within one with a three-run fourth. But the Eagles extended their lead with five runs in the fifth, which wound up being just enough.
McDowell and Conneaut belted eight total home runs.
Hannah Gilchrist and Linda Shepard had two homers each. Emily Bortnick knocked one out of the park. Shepard also had a double and finished the afternoon 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Brooke Wise had two doubles. Lexy Grebiner also doubled.
Bears roll Ike
RUSSELL — Lucy Higley had a pair of doubles and a home run to help lead Union City to a 17-0 win over Eisenhower on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
Higley finished the game 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Eliza Reynolds also homered. She, too, had three hits total and five runs driven in.
Dragons nab Bulldogs
WARREN — Warren jumped out to an 11-0 lead on its way to a 17-2 win over Meadville on Tuesday in Region 5 softball action.
The Dragons collected six multi-base hits, including a home run by Alex Lytle.
Katie Say was 2-for-2 for Meadville with a triple and a run scored. Madelyn Hilson also had two hits for MASH.
Cards upend Tigers
GUYS MILLS — Lexie Moore hit a pair of home runs as Cochranton pounded out 17 total hits in a 17-1 win over Maplewood on Tuesday in Region 2 softball action.
Moore finished the afternoon 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Carly Richter was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Katelyn Ewing also had three hits. Chelsey Freyermuth was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jaylin McGill and Brynn Kriner had two hits each.
Maddie Woge had two hits for Maplewood.
Panthers take twinbill vs. Eagles
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown swept a Region 2 softball doubleheader against Youngsville on Tuesday.
The Panthers won the first game 11-1 and the second game 21-0.
Mikaila Obenrader struck out nine in three innings of work and also contributed three hits in the opener for Saegertown.
In Game 2, Obenrader added three more hit. In the circle, the freshman allowed one hit and walked one, while striking out eight in three innings.
Rhiannon Paris had a pair of doubles in the nightcap. Abby Kirdahy homered.
Boys volleyball
Cards down CASH
COCHRANTON — Cochranton swept Conneaut 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 to move to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in Region 1.
Louden Gledhill and Tyler George had eight kills each for Cochranton. Chase Miller tallied seven kills. Landon Homa had six kills. Greyson Jackson dished out 30 assists.
Evan Alsdorf and Josh Anderson had five kills each for CASH. Carter Osborn had 11 assists.
Track and field
Dragons sweep MASH
WARREN — The Meadville track and field teams lost at Warren on Tuesday in a region meet. The boys fell 95-45, while the girls lost 81-60.
There were two double winner’s for the boys. Khalon Simmons won the long jump (20-3) and anchored the 400-meter-relay team that won a close one (46.74- 46.77). The relay also consisted of Alex Kinder, Martavious Stout and Ryan Ashe.
The other double winner was Matt Puleio. He won the 3,200-meter-run (10:44:48) and the 800-meter-run (2:11:67).
Other winners for the boys were Savior Hughes in the discus (111-8) and Max Dillaman in the 1,600 meter run (5:02:34).
For the girls, there were three winners on the day.
Anna Minor won the triple jump (31-4). Adelaide Phillis won the 400 meter run (1:08:72) and Alice Kelsey-Toomer won the 300 meter hurdles (54.84).
The boys are now 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the region. The girls are 2-3 overall and 1-3 in region action.