The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers won the Metheny Invitational tournament on Saturday with a 1-0 win against Heritage Christian.
Ben Wise scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Conner Dahl.
In goal, Camdyn Maynard made five saves in the shutout.
Maynard, Dahl, Titus Allen and Gavin Holeva were named to the all-tournament team.
“Our midfielders and fullbacks played a tremendous game nullifying their attack. We lost to them 5-3 in September. Today, however, we were solid in the back,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “After a back-forth first half, we started to gain control in the second half and had several clear scoring chances. Great effort and performance against a very strong team.”
The Chargers are now 13-3 on the season. They play on Wednesday against Grace Academy in the National Christian School Association Tournament in Xenia, Ohio, at the AIA Sports Complex.
Girls soccer
Conneaut’s season comes to an end
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team lost to Fairview 6-1 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Titusville High School.
Hannah Brady scored the Eagles’ lone goal with an assist from Aryah Lindsey.
At goalkeeper, Jocelyn Denihan saved 14 shots.
The team ends at 9-7-1.
Girls volleyball
Huskies down ’Dogs
Harbor Creek beat Meadville 3-1 (25-18), (25-16), (22-25), (25-11) in a non-region match on Saturday.
Freshman Elliott Schleicher filled the stat-sheet with 31 assists, 13 digs and five aces. Fellow first-year player Emma Parks had six kills and two aces.
Ella Stewart led the team in kills with 13.
Kendall Mealy and Meghan Willis added 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Meadville is 4-8 overall on the season. The team hosts McDowell today for its last regular season match.