SHEAKLEYVILLE — Crawford Christian Academy beat Commodore Perry 8-0 on Thursday at Commodore Perry High School in boys soccer.
The Chargers wasted no time and jumped to a 5-0 lead at halftime. They added three more insurance goals in the second half.
Ben Wise and Conner Dahl each scored two goals. Ben Henry, Lance Flint, Camdyn Maynard and Adam Andrzejcak each scored once.
Gavin Holeva, Dahl, Flint and Maynard all recorded one assist.
In goal, Maynard and Flint combined for the shutout.
The win advanced the Chargers’ record to 6-2. They play again at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Portersville Christian.
Girls volleyball
Cards sweep Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE —The Cochranton Cardinals swept Youngsville (25-11), (25-14), (25-13) in a Region 2 match on Thursday.
Devyn Sokol led the team in kills with 13. Jaylin McGill added nine and Ella Gallo recorded eight.
Chelsey Freyermuth and Taytum Jackson combined for 22 digs. Dana Jackson had 28 assists and five aces.
Cochranton moved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in region action.
Maplewood beats Reynolds 3-0
GREENVILLE — Maplewood defeated Reynolds 3-0 (25-7), (25-20), (25-13) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Bailey Varndell dished 29 assists and smacked seven aces. McKenna Crawford added 12 digs.
Sadie Thomas and Avery Brunot led with 16 and 10 kills, respectively. Elizabeth Hunter had nine kills.
Maplewood is now 6-3 overall.
Saegertown downs Erie First
ERIE — The Saegertown Panthers downs Region 2 opponent Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-4), (25-9), (25-22) on Thursday.
Brittany Houck recorded 15 digs and 12 kills in the win. Aidanne McLaughlin led in digs with 19 and added seven kills.
Also in digs, Kacie Mook had 16, Cam Trzeciak had nine and Averie Braymer had four.
Kam Fuller recorded 24 assists.
Saegertown’s overall record is now 6-3. In region play, the Panthers are 5-1.
Conneaut nets big region win
WARREN —The Conneaut Eagles beat the Warren Dragons in five sets (25-23), (19-25), (25-22), (29-31), (16-14).
With the win, Conneaut is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 5 action.
Amber Clark dished 40 assists and had ten service points. Ashley Crabb had 12 digs and 12 service points.
Kaylee Mattera crushed 22 kills and added 13 digs.
Jaelyn Blood reached for five blocks.
Meadville wins 3-1 over Grove City
GROVE CITY — Meadville won a Region 5 match over Grove City 3-1 (18-25), (25-18), (25-15), (27-25) on Thursday.
Ella Stewart had 15 kills and nine digs in the win. Freshman Emma Parks added 13 kills.
Meghan Willis (23), Elliott Schleicher (14), Kendall Sandrock (11) and Kailani Kawata (10) all recorded a lot of digs.
Schleicher dished 37 assists in the win.
Meadville is now 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.